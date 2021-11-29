10 Likeliest Players Sixers Are Eyeing Until Ben Simmons Saga Ends

0 of 10

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

In case you haven't heard, no, the Philadelphia 76ers have not traded Ben Simmons yet.

Philly has managed to tread water this season without the All-Star point guard, posting a 10-10 record even with Joel Embiid missing time after testing positive for COVID-19. With the rise of teams like the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, the 76ers can't afford to be too patient while waiting for a star to become available to try and swap Simmons for, even though one Sixers source told The Athletic's Sam Amick that "this is like a multi-year thing".

Amick also reports that there are "approximately 30 players who would satisfy the Sixers in a Simmons swap, and there's an internal belief that a fair amount of them — let's say five to 10 — could become available in the next year or two."

While players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are likely on this list of 30, they certainly aren't possibilities for president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to acquire.

His history of running the Houston Rockets front office suggests Morey will chase the biggest (at least somewhat realistic) stars first, even if he ultimately has to settle for a smaller return.

Even if he has to package Simmons with other talent and/or draft picks, the following 10 players seem like the likeliest he'll pursue.