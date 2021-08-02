Lakers Rumors: Evaluating Latest on Big Names Expected to Be Free-Agency Targets

0 of 3

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Despite having championship aspirations once again this past season, the Los Angeles Lakers fell in the first round of the playoffs. The tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis was spectacular when both players were healthy, but that was too often not the case.

A lack of depth and a lackluster supporting cast cost Los Angeles a chance at repeating as NBA champions. The Lakers are looking to remedy the situation this offseason and have already made one significant move toward that end.

While trading for Russell Westbrook isn't going to address the Lakers' need for outside shooting, it does give them a third star on which to lean. In theory, this should allow James and Davis to play fewer minutes and will increase their odds of making it to the playoffs at 100 percent.

The Lakers still need to bolster that supporting cast, though, and will likely look toward free agency to do it. That challenge will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, when NBA free agency unofficially begins.

Here, we'll dive into the latest free-agency buzz surrounding Los Angeles.