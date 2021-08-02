NBA Sources: Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan Emerge as Pivotal Dominoes

Darren Abate/Associated Press

All eyes remain trained on Kyle Lowry’s future as the NBA’s free-agency period readies to open at 6 p.m. ET on Monday. Word around the league, at this juncture, is clearly pointing toward the All-Star guard joining Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat via a sign-and-trade with Toronto. The Heat are also expected to sign Butler to a lucrative contract extension, sources told B/R.

Lowry and Butler have been known to be close dating back to their shared experience with Team USA during the 2016 Olympics. And the moment Miami picked up Goran Dragic’s $19.4 million team option for the 2021-22 season, league personnel began to pencil Lowry into South Beach. “It’s so indicative of a sign-and-trade incoming,” said one Western Conference executive.

Dragic appears likely to head to Toronto in such an agreement, which sources around the league expect to include Precious Achiuwa. There is a belief among rival executives that both Dragic and Achiuwa could be rerouted elsewhere in subsequent trades. And while the Heat still seem focused on finding a path to bring on DeMar DeRozan as well, that does not sound like a requirement for Lowry to join Miami.

DeRozan now appears headed for his own significant payday. It’s believed both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers saw DeRozan as amenable to coming home and chasing a championship in his native city at the taxpayer mid-level exception that would net roughly $5.9 million. That no longer seems to be the case.

Lowry’s former running mate was said to have strong interest from New York, Detroit and Dallas, sources told B/R, although there is still a belief that Tim Hardaway Jr. could re-sign with the Mavericks on a four-year deal. Dwight Powell is a name that continues to surface in trade speculation as well.

The Lakers may also lose out on point guard Alex Caruso. There’s a sense around the league that Caruso will have several options at the full mid-level of $9.5 million. He will take meetings with teams in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, and the Washington Wizards have been frequently mentioned by league personnel as a suitor to monitor.

That’s probably because the heavily-rumored Spencer Dinwiddie sign-and-trade to Washington appears to have lost some momentum. Brooklyn has not signaled much interest in taking back either Kyle Kuzma’s or Montrezl Harrell’s contract onto its exorbitant tax bill, sources said, despite the Wizards’ ongoing efforts to move both bigs.

There are still scenarios where Dinwiddie could sign with Washington, because the Russell Westbrook trade between the Wizards and Lakers is not official and could always expand to include multiple teams. Yet Dinwiddie now seems like the preferred point guard option in New Orleans, should Lowry indeed sign with Miami. For weeks, there has been a rumored two-year, $40 million offer league sources believe Oklahoma City is prepared to make Dinwiddie as well.

Lonzo Ball is still expected to sign an offer sheet with Chicago, except the Bulls require a few financial moves before they can extend him the roughly four-year, $84 million contract that’s been discussed in league circles. Should Chicago find trade partners for Tomas Satoransky and Thaddeus Young in the coming hours, that would provide further indication of the Bulls’ Ball pursuit, just like Dragic’s option with Miami. Although Boston’s interest in Ball continues to be mentioned by league sources as well.

Norman Powell’s free agency has also generated significant chatter around the NBA. Portland officials, and executives across the league, took note of Detroit’s maneuvering over the weekend, which allowed the Pistons to clear upward of $20.2 million in space. That could present an opportunity for Powell to reunite with his former head coach, Dwane Casey—ditto for a scenario where DeRozan signs with Detroit. But the Trail Blazers losing out on Powell would hold critical ramifications for their quest to refortify their roster around Damian Lillard.

There’s an expectation that Gary Trent Jr., whom Toronto traded Powell for at the deadline, will return to the Raptors on a three-year deal worth north of $50 million.

