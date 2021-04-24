Ranking Top Landing Spots for Nationals Ace Max Scherzer Amid Trade Rumors

1 of 6

Houston Astros (9-10, 4th in AL West)

With two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander—who shared the Detroit Tigers rotation with Scherzer between 2010 and 2014—sidelined after having Tommy John surgery last September, could the Astros look to Scherzer as a co-ace for Zack Greinke?

It's possible but not likely. Adding Scherzer would almost certainly put Houston over the $210 million luxury tax threshold, which is a place that owner Jim Crane has previously hinted he'd rather not go.

Minnesota Twins (7-11, 4th in AL Central)

The Twins are trying to make it three straight American League Central titles in 2021, but the early struggles of Kenta Maeda and Matt Shoemaker might have them feeling worried about their rotation.

The trouble is, the Twins are already operating with one of their largest-ever payrolls. And with their bullpen working on a 4.91 ERA, they might eventually shop for multiple relievers instead of one ace starter.

Philadelphia Phillies (9-10, T-2nd in NL East)

The Phillies are now under the leadership of Dave Dombrowski, who notably traded for Scherzer in 2009 when he was running the Tigers. Might he try to repeat history?

If he wants to build a super-rotation led by Scherzer and fellow aces Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, then sure. But that would require the Nats to deal with a National League East rival, which presumably won't be their first choice if they indeed make the veteran ace available.

San Francisco Giants (13-7, 2nd in NL West)

This idea actually comes from Feinsand, who pitched Scherzer as a possibility for the Giants under the logic that they might want to go all out with core stars like Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford all in the final guaranteed years of their contracts.

However, it might not be arms on San Francisco's radar if the club goes into buy mode this summer. With its offense hitting just .219 with a .296 OBP so far, bats figure to be a higher priority.

Seattle Mariners (12-8, 2nd in AL West)

Like the Giants, the Mariners could be more inclined to look for impact hitters if their warm start to 2021 eventually necessitates buying ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Their offense is slashing just .212/.296/.366 so far.

But whereas the Giants have a clear ace in Kevin Gausman, the Mariners don't really have a No. 1 in their rotation. Adding Scherzer would solve that problem, potentially clearing the way for the franchise's first playoff berth since 2001.