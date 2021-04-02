B/R's Top 100 MLB Prospects at the Start of the 2021 Season

2 of 12

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Prospects

100. RHP Francisco Morales, PHI

99. 3B Kody Hoese, LAD

98. RHP Jordan Balazovic, MIN

97. RHP Jackson Kowar, KC

96. 2B Michael Busch, LAD

95. RHP Matthew Allan, NYM

94. RHP Jhoan Duran, MIN

93. 1B Bobby Dalbec, BOS

92. LHP Reid Detmers, LAA

91. OF Pedro Leon, HOU

Overview

The Astros hope they found their center fielder of the future in toolsy Cuban defector Pedro Leon. The 22-year-old signed for $4 million in January, and he could see the majors before 2021 is over.

Michael Busch and Kody Hoese were both first-round picks in 2019, and they could eventually replace Max Muncy and Justin Turner on the Los Angeles Dodgers infield.

Left-hander Reid Detmers could be one of the first pitchers from the 2020 draft class to reach the majors, Jhoan Duran and Jackson Kowar will both be knocking on the door by midseason, and 2019 breakout prospects Jordan Balazovic and Francisco Morales will try to pick up where they left off in the lower levels of the minors in 2019.

Slugger Bobby Dalbec will start the season as the everyday first baseman in Boston, and while he has 30-homer potential, he could also strikeout 200 times with regular at-bats.

With a durable 6'3" frame, a polished three-pitch arsenal and plus command, Matthew Allan could rank much higher on this list by the time the 2021 season comes to a close.