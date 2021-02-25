Knicks' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2021 NBA Season

0 of 3

Mike Stobe/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are getting the Tom Thibodeau bump.

The Knicks are frisky. They play their tails off, they defend furiously and while their 24th-ranked offense isn't always easy on the eye, it can be when first-time All-Star Julius Randle is cooking.

New York has a chance to book its first playoff trip since 2013. If that sounds like forever ago, that's because it is. Mike Woodson coached that team. Carmelo Anthony paced it in points. Raymond Felton, Jason Kidd and Pablo Prigioni were the top table-setters. It's been a hot minute.

But the Knicks are in good shape—both to continue their postseason chase and to develop some of the youth on this roster.

With their second-half schedule now released, let's look ahead at what awaits the Bockers.