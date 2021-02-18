Reasons Knicks Should Be Sellers at 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Knicks keep sending signals they see themselves as buyers in this NBA trade season.

They already made a move for Tom Thibodeau favorite Derrick Rose, and the Knicks are reportedly stargazing beyond the former MVP, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

None of this should be shocking to 'Bockers backers, of course. The Knicks seem to be in perpetual pursuit of win-now assistance, and Thibodeau's hiring indicated a quick fix was the first priority.

But is that the best direction for the team to take between now and the March 25 trade deadline? In a word, no.

The following three items alone are reason enough to consider pausing any plans of accelerating the rebuild.