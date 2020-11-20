Clippers Rumors: Latest on Possible James Harden Trade, Rajon Rondo and More

Clippers Rumors: Latest on Possible James Harden Trade, Rajon Rondo and MoreNovember 20, 2020
The Los Angeles Clippers endured one of the most disappointing playoff exits of 2020, but they've shown they aren't content to sit back and see if they have better luck next time.
The franchise was busy on draft night orchestrating a three-team trade that saw them send Landry Shamet and Rodney McGruder away and receive Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Luke Kennard in return. They also drafted Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu and junior college star Jay Scrubb in the second round.
However, swapping Shamet for Kennard and getting two second-round picks on board isn't going to alter this team in major ways. The Clippers still have some moves to make before the structure of the team is complete as they get ready to make the quick turnaround for a season that starts in a little over a month.
Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding one of the most talented teams in the league.
James Harden Is Looking for a Trade but the Clips Aren't Interested (Right Now)
Let's start with the big one.
Just before the draft Kelly Iko and David Aldridge of The Athletic dropped a bombshell report diving into why both James Harden and Russell Westbrook have requested trades out of Houston. With Daryl Morey now gone, the Rockets are a true wild card in the NBA landscape.
After the disappointing playoff exit and the iffy results brought on by the marriage of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last season, the Clippers are obviously a team that would be a speculative match for a Harden blockbuster.
But Iko and Aldridge's report puts out that fire pretty quickly.
"Phoenix acquired Paul from Oklahoma City to ease Devin Booker's mind. The NBA champion Lakers didn't sit still, either, trading for Dennis Schroder," the pair wrote of the Clippers Western Conference competition. "The Clippers will make a move at some point, though a league source indicates they're not pursuing Harden at the moment."
Two things stand out about those statements. One, the Clippers will make a move at some point. With limited cap space to make moves in free agency that lends credence to the idea the team will have some tricks up its sleeve on the trade market eventually.
Secondly, the phrase "at the moment." Right now, the Clippers aren't pursuing Harden and there's good reason they shouldn't be. The George-Leonard partnership has only lasted a season. They should at least get the first half of the next campaign to show progress.
But this Harden thing may not be going away. The Rockets have no impetus to trade their superstar, and it could be a year before he is dealt as he still has two years on his contract.
This is a situation worth keeping an eye on.
Rajon Rondo 'Focused' on Clippers
Apparently, Rajon Rondo isn't into the idea of moving. After winning a championship with the Lakers last season, he'd like to keep playing his home games at the Staples Center. He just doesn't want to wear the Purple and Gold anymore.
The Lakers traded for Dennis Schroder, likely signaling the end of Rondo and "Playoff" Rondo's time with the franchise.
The veteran point guard is set to hit free agency, and while the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly set to offer him a fairly lucrative contract (two years, $15 million) the 34-year-old "remains focused" on joining the Clippers next season, per Frank Isola of ESPN.
Isola also noted the Clippers could give Rondo the mid-level exception which isn't as much money as the Hawks could offer but provides him with a much better opportunity to win.
Rondo makes a lot of sense on the Clippers roster. He would offer the team an experienced true point guard who has made multiple deep runs in the playoffs. He will turn 35 this season but is still a committed defender with a high basketball IQ.
Not a bad use of the mid-level exception, and it seems like there's definitely interest from Rondo to accept it if offered.
Clippers Team to 'Keep an Eye On' Taj Gibson
Speaking of veterans looking to join a contender, the Clippers have also been mentioned as "a team to watch for" regarding free-agent power forward Taj Gibson, per Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News.
The 35-year-old would be far from a flashy signing, but he actually showed he can still contribute in his season with the Knicks. He started 56 games in New York and averaged 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while playing just 16.5 minutes per game.
He's another player who would offer veteran experience, toughness and some depth in the frontcourt and would be a candidate to take a pay-cut to chase a ring in Hollywood.
Wolfson also lists the Warriors and Suns as potential landing spots for Gibson, while Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported there is still mutual interest between the Knicks and the player. He could still re-sign with the team even though they released him to avoid his partially guaranteed $9.5 million salary-cap hit.
Gibson would be reuniting with Tom Thibodeau who he played under in Chicago and Minnesota. The market for the USC product appears to be surprisingly competitive, so it could come down to which team he believes gives him the best chance to play a role and win games.