Clippers Rumors: Latest on Possible James Harden Trade, Rajon Rondo and More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Let's start with the big one.

Just before the draft Kelly Iko and David Aldridge of The Athletic dropped a bombshell report diving into why both James Harden and Russell Westbrook have requested trades out of Houston. With Daryl Morey now gone, the Rockets are a true wild card in the NBA landscape.

After the disappointing playoff exit and the iffy results brought on by the marriage of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last season, the Clippers are obviously a team that would be a speculative match for a Harden blockbuster.

But Iko and Aldridge's report puts out that fire pretty quickly.

"Phoenix acquired Paul from Oklahoma City to ease Devin Booker's mind. The NBA champion Lakers didn't sit still, either, trading for Dennis Schroder," the pair wrote of the Clippers Western Conference competition. "The Clippers will make a move at some point, though a league source indicates they're not pursuing Harden at the moment."

Two things stand out about those statements. One, the Clippers will make a move at some point. With limited cap space to make moves in free agency that lends credence to the idea the team will have some tricks up its sleeve on the trade market eventually.

Secondly, the phrase "at the moment." Right now, the Clippers aren't pursuing Harden and there's good reason they shouldn't be. The George-Leonard partnership has only lasted a season. They should at least get the first half of the next campaign to show progress.

But this Harden thing may not be going away. The Rockets have no impetus to trade their superstar, and it could be a year before he is dealt as he still has two years on his contract.

This is a situation worth keeping an eye on.