Golden State Warriors 2020 NBA Draft Primer

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

When the Warriors say Andrew Wiggins is a great fit, they probably aren't lying. He has the size and athleticism to match up with big wings, and that was a huge need after they lost Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston in one offseason.

But it doesn't take a genius to deduce that they won't hesitate to trade him for a fourth star.

Their only other avenues to get one—which might be what it takes to win another title now that they don't have great depth—are through the draft and using the traded player exception, which expires Nov. 23.

The chances they draft a player who will instantly be a major net positive are slim to none. Their chances in getting a star-caliber player with the TPE are higher, but at what cost?

For example, say they trade the No. 2 pick and the TPE for Atlanta Hawks center John Collins. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and making only $4.1 million. For the 2020-21 season, this would be a financially prudent move.

Assuming the Collins partnership goes well, he could want a contract in the neighborhood of four years and $130 million in 2021 free agency. Imagine the luxury-tax penalties if the Warriors had that contract on the books when they are already paying Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Wiggins a combined $139.4 million for the 2021-22 season.

This isn't to say the Warriors shouldn't use the TPE. But they have to be thinking about how to make their payroll more manageable. The easiest way to do that is to trade Wiggins ($29.5 million salary in ‘20-21) and the No. 2 pick ($7.3 million) for a star. And then they can choose whether to use the mid-level exception and a percentage of the TPE to add depth.