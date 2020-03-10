Report: Hawks Hesitant to Pay John Collins 'Significant Money' in New Contract

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks have a big decision to make involving John Collins, who has just one year remaining on his rookie contract.

Per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, sources around the NBA have suggested there is "hesitation" from the Hawks about potentially re-signing Collins for "significant money."

Kirschner noted opposing teams were calling Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk about Collins before the Feb. 6 trade deadline because of the perception they may not give him a lucrative new deal.

Schlenk told Kirschner after the trade deadline he considers Collins to be "one of our best players" and a priority for the organization.

Per Spotrac, Collins will make $4.1 million next season. He will be eligible for restricted free agency in the summer of 2021.

Kirschner suggested a potential extension for Collins could start around the four-year, $77 million deal Domantas Sabonis got from the Indiana Pacers but could go as high as Pascal Siakam's four-year, $130 million contract with the Toronto Raptors.

This season began on a sour note for Collins when the NBA announced he was suspended 25 games after he tested positive for a growth hormone. It stalled the early momentum the 22-year-old built with 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds with a 52.5 shooting percentage in Atlanta's first five games.

The Hawks' season fell apart without Collins in the lineup, as they went just 4-21 during his absence. They didn't fare better immediately upon his return, losing eight of 10 games from Dec. 23 to Jan. 14. They are a respectable 11-14 in their past 25 games but still own the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference (20-46).

Collins has been one of the few bright spots on Atlanta's roster. The Wake Forest alum ranks first on the team in three-point percentage (41.1), rebounding (10.0 per game) and second in scoring (21.6).