2020 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 50 Prospects

4 of 14

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

20. Malachi Flynn (San Diego State, PG, Junior)

The conversation around Flynn seems to be changing, with more scouts thinking he could be picked in the first round. I have him in the top 20 and am unafraid about his limited size and athleticism. His pick-and-roll play could be the best in the class, while his three-point shooting and pesky defense help paint him as a complete point guard.

19. Precious Achiuwa (Memphis, PF/C, Freshman)

Raw offensively, Achiuwa will earn his playing time early by hustling for easy baskets and rebounds while guarding different types of players. Defensive versatility is his selling point and strength, though flashes of spot-up shooting and face-up scoring create hope around his potential to become more than just an energizer and finisher.

18. Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, Sophomore)

Teams are looking at Smith as a potential lottery pick, with scouts and executives drawn to his combination of shooting and defensive upside. While he won't offer much as a one-on-one scorer or passer, there aren't many players who average a three-point make and block, and Smith appears on track to join that exclusive club.

17. Cole Anthony (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)

Anthony could be dropping on boards as others rise. The concerns about his decision-making and finishing are valid. But he's still a proven shot-maker from on and off the ball. His self-creation, pull-up game and catch-and-shoot three-ball should allow him to continue scoring against NBA defenses.

16. Devin Vassell (Florida State, SF, Sophomore)

Defensive playmaking and IQ separate Vassell, who consistently stood out at Florida State by contesting shots and anticipating from off the ball. He also shot at least 40 percent from three in consecutive seasons, though he isn't a creator, so he'll lean heavily on his jump shot to hold value offensively.

15. Isaac Okoro (Auburn, SF/PF, Freshman)

Okoro is generating top-10 buzz, with teams seeing a disciplined player whose defense and toughness they can bank on. His limitations as a creator and shooter for a forward push him into the late-lottery range for me, but because of hi scoring efficiency inside the arc, smart passing and defense, he comes off as a safe pick capable of impacting games without needing featured touches or many shots.

14. Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama, PG, Sophomore)

The draw to Lewis stems from his ability to put pressure on defenses with his speed in transition and quickness off the dribble in the half court. His execution and decision-making aren't always on point, but he still made encouraging progress with his perimeter shot-making, passing on the move and footwork on drives to improve finishing angles.

13. Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG/SG, Freshman)

Teams are starting to talk more about Terry as a potential lottery pick than the fringe first-rounder he appeared to be when he entered the draft. Since he is up to 6'3", 174 pounds, questions about his size and frame are fading, making it easier to buy his smooth scoring and passing skills. Even if the creation doesn't translate, he's still an elite shooter because of his touch and shot-making versatility.

12. Josh Green (Arizona, SG/SF, Freshman)

While skeptics point to Green's limited handle and creativity, the right fit will value his explosiveness in transition and spot-up game as a shooter and slasher. His athleticism, catch-and-shoot jumper, floater touch and passing on the move should continue to work in an off-ball role, while defensive quickness, technique and versatility help jolt him into my top 15.

11. Aleksej Pokusevski (Olympiacos II, PF, 2001)

I'm hearing about interest in Pokusevski from teams in the teens, and despite having little production on his resume over the past year, he is a worthwhile reach in this draft. For a 7-footer and the class' youngest prospect, he has rare skill and fluidity as a shooter, playmaker and shot-blocker, which hints at one of the higher ceilings in the draft.