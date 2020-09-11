NBA Superstars Who Should Be on Trade Watch This Offseason

1 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Mere hours after Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks made their disappointing second-round exit from the playoffs, the 25-year-old MVP told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes there was no chance he would force his way to another team.

"It's not happening," Antetokounmpo said. "That's not happening."



And yet...here we are. Despite the clearest possible refutation directly from the source, we have to start here. Sorry, but we just do.

This is about which superstars should be on trade watch, and the fact that one of the very first post-elimination questions Antetokounmpo faced was about the possibility of a trade means there's at least something to watch here.

Skeptics might be right to say this is all media-driven. Maybe Antetokounmpo really is committed to sticking it out with the Bucks despite a second straight year of proof that their personnel and tactical inflexibility aren't cut out for postseason success.

But we've seen so many iterations of this scenario before. LeBron James wasn't going to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers until he did. More recently, Anthony Davis professed clear intentions to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans. You've probably noticed AD doesn't play for the Pels anymore.

Superstars change their minds. We know this.

So if Antetokounmpo doesn't sign the supermax extension when the Bucks slide it across the table, expect the speculation to increase. The Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat could try to pounce on a Milwaukee organization that may only be a year away from losing him for nothing.

In all likelihood, Giannis will play out the 2020-21 season with Milwaukee—extension signed or unsigned. The Bucks would be wise to take one more crack at a title run, and Antetokounmpo is in the rare position of risking almost nothing by pushing his contract decision down the road a year; Kevin Durant, a half-decade older and having just suffered a devastating Achilles tear, got max money this past offseason.

The cash will be there for Antetokounmpo no matter what.

Still, keep those eyes peeled. A trade isn't likely, but it's far from impossible, and no offseason move would more severely alter the NBA landscape.