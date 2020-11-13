NBA Trades to Get LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers a 3rd Star

2 of 5

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Avery Bradley (player option), Quinn Cook (non-guaranteed), Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee (player option), No. 28 (as an actual salary)

Some NBA executives believe a Chris Paul-to-the-Lakers sequel is a distinct possibility, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus. His longstanding relationship with LeBron James is enough to give the sentiment traction, even at his tough-to-navigate salary ($41.4 million next season; $44.2 million player option for 2021-22).

The Lakers will have to hurry if they're at all interested in bringing CP3 back to L.A. The Phoenix Suns are already talking with Oklahoma City, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, and they make for some pretty stiff, if insurmountable, competition.

Los Angeles isn't beating Phoenix's best realistic offer in a vacuum. But the Thunder don't want to take back multiyear contracts in any deal, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's John Gambadoro. That works in service of the Lakers, who essentially have only expiring pacts to offer. At the very least, it puts pressure on the Suns to reroute Ricky Rubio and the two years left on his contract to another team. Paul can also help the cause by suddenly becoming allergic to semi-arid climates.

Even then, though, the Lakers still have to clear a number of logistical hurdles. Chief among them: Putting together enough salary to take back Paul.

That prospective framework is basically etched in stone. The Lakers have to guarantee Quinn Cook's $3 million salary and need Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee to opt in. They can then tack on Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma and the No. 28 pick as an actual salary 30 days after he puts pen to paper on his rookie contract.

Certain contents of this package make sense for OKC. Bradley and Green don't fit a gradual timeline, but they're three-and-D wings who can potentially be relocated for other assets. Kuzma has become a passable enough defender to warrant wondering what he looks like if given more ball-handling responsibilities at the other end, and the Thunder have the flexibility to float his next deal should his first season go off without a hitch.

Another late first-rounder won't mean much to a team that can have as many as 15 over the next seven drafts, but Oklahoma City only owns one top-30 pick in this year's class. It can stand to add a cost-controlled prospect in the interim.

With all this in mind, a six-for-one swap is objectively laughable. This deal saves the Thunder more than $45 million over the next two seasons, but they'd be cursing next year's roster flexibility straight to hell by taking on so many bodies.

Soliciting third- and fourth-team facilitators to absorb some of the spare parts is non-negotiable. Many of the Lakers' outbound salaries are small enough that this shouldn't be a gargantuan issue. Both Bradley and Green could interest any of the cap-space teams—most notably Atlanta, but also Miami, depending on what happens with Jae Crowder and Goran Dragic. Would Minnesota do James Johnson and No. 17 for Bradley and Green? Would OKC throw in No. 25 if need be?

Lining up helpers is a secondary problem. The Lakers need to be more concerned about competing offers. Viewed through a long-term lens, they're effectively offering No. 28, cap relief and an about-to-be-paid Kuzma. That's not a terrible return for the Thunder, roster crunch aside, considering Paul is owed $85.6 million over the next two years. It's also a beatable bounty. Beyond third- and fourth-party assists, the Lakers likely need the Suns, among other possible suitors (New York?), to bow out.