2020 MLB Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Where Top Prospects Will Land

There are just two days left until the 2020 MLB draft, but there's still time for predictions and mock drafts.

If you want to tune in to the draft, it begins on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Both MLB Network and ESPN will be producing live coverage on the first night, which will span the first round and the Competitive Balance Round A.

The rest of the five-round draft—changed to comply with its virtual nature and to save money—will air on ESPN2 and MLB Network at 5 p.m. ET on June 11.

Only 160 players will have their names called this year, compared to over 1,200 last year. The altered format this year will make for an even more exciting 2021 draft, as players may have opted to take an advantage of the additional season of competition provided by the NCAA after the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the 2020 spring season.

Despite this, there are still plenty of players to get excited about who declared for the 2020 draft. Six of the MLB's top 10 prospects are position players, and we have eight going in the top 10 of this mock draft. While Spencer Torkelson is the favorite to go No. 1, the overall pick is not set in stone, and he's still vying for that top slot with Austin Martin.

So, with plenty of fluidity in the draft, take a look at the 29 picks in the first round in our latest mock draft including analysis of some of the top prospects and a projection of who will go No. 1 overall.

2020 MLB 1st-Round Draft Predictions

1. Detroit Tigers: Austin Martin, 3B/OF, Vanderbilt

2. Baltimore Orioles: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

3. Miami Marlins: Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M

4. Kansas City Royals: Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA

5. Toronto Blue Jays: Nick Gonzales, 2B, New Mexico State

6. Seattle Mariners: Patrick Bailey, C, NC State

7. Pittsburgh Pirates: Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit HS (Ore.)

8. San Diego Padres: Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek HS (Fla.)

9. Colorado Rockies: Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas

10. Los Angeles Angels: Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock HS (Calif.)

11. Chicago White Sox: Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville

12. Cincinnati Reds: Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia

13. San Francisco Giants: Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota

14. Texas Rangers: Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio HS (Tx.)

15. Philadelphia Phillies: Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)

16. Chicago Cubs: Robert Hassell III, OF, Independence HS (Tenn.)

17. Boston Red Sox: Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)

18. Arizona Diamondbacks: Ed Howard, SS, Mount Carmel (IL)

19. New York Mets: Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee

20. Milwaukee Brewers: Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East HS (Pa.)

21. St. Louis Cardinals: Cade Cavalli, RHP. Oklahoma

22. Washington Nationals: Daniel Cabrera, OF, Louisiana State

23. Cleveland Indians: Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina

24. Tampa Bay Rays: Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State

25. Atlanta Braves: Jordan Walker, 3B, Decatur (GA)

26. Oakland Athletics: Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia

27. Minnesota Twins: Aaron Sabato, 1B, North Carolina

28. New York Yankees: Tanner Burns, RHP, Auburn

29. Los Angeles Dodgers: Bryce Jarvis, RHP, Duke

Who will go No. 1 overall?

Spencer Torkelson may be the favorite to be the overall pick, but he hasn't yet secured the top spot, and Austin Martin may be one of the most intriguing players in the 2020 draft class.

Torkelson has an uncanny ability to smash long balls, but Martin's strength at the plate paired with his defensive versatility makes him the more appealing pick.

Martin's conference-leading sophomore batting average and on base-percentage show his ability to make smart decisions at the plate while also highlight his consistency. The former Commodore is quick on his feet, has fast instincts, soft hands and an arm that gives him the ability to play a multitude of defensive positions.

While Torkelson's almost record-breaking number of homers makes him a formidable opponent at the plate, he may not have the same consistency as Martin. Outside of his 54 blasts, Torkelson had 33 extra-base hits compared to Martin's 43. Additionally, Martin notched 200 career hits at Vanderbilt while Torkelson's total at Arizona State was 168.

Both players have a high ceiling in the MLB and great potential to succeed, which all but guarantees them the first two picks of the draft.

Here's a quick breakdown of both top prospects.

Austin Martin, 3B/OF, Vanderbilt

Austin Martin is consistent at the plate, ending his three seasons at Vanderbilt with a .368 batting average and a 1,007 OPS. He totaled 57 extra-base hits—14 of them homers—and drew 85 walks. In his sophomore campaign, he led NCAA Division I in runs (87) and the SEC in hitting (.392) and on-base percentage (.486), according to his MLB profile.

With a bat that rivals Torkelson, Martin thrives on consistent hard contact and uses the entire field to his advantage. He has a strong plate presence and an ability to control the strike zone—showing very little weakness as a hitter.

Defensively, the Florida native started games at six different positions as a freshman, before finally settling in at third base the following season. However, he remains an extremely versatile defender.

Martin opened his junior season at third base, and them made the move to center field—where he's also a solid defender. His one defensive concern is his throwing, which scouts were hoping to see put to the test before the 2020 season was cut short.

Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

After not being drafted out of high school, Spencer Torkelson made it clear from the onset that he was not to be overlooked.

He broke Barry Bonds' freshman home run record with 25 bombs at Arizona State. He went on to finish his collegiate career with a whopping 54 homers, which is what sets him apart from other great hitters, such as Martin.

In addition to having one of the best bats in the class, he's able to control his at-bats to draw walks. Over three seasons with the Sun Devils, Torkelson had a .337 batting percentage, a 1.192 OPS and drew 110 walks—with 31 free passes coming in just 17 games of the 2020 season. His strength at the plate, patience, and barrel control make him a prolific hitter who's able to reach every corner of the field.

The California native draws comparisons to Andrew Vaughn, who went No. 3 overall in 2019. While Torkelson's solid defensively and has improved tremendously at first base—with stints playing for USA Baseball and Team USA—his at-bats are what make him a standout player.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.