Dwight Howard's Superstar Days Are Over, but He's 'Superman' to LeBron, Lakers

Not every NBA All-Star recognizes superstardom isn't forever. It may be why Carmelo Anthony doesn't currently have a roster spot or why Allen Iverson's career died out prematurely once he left his prime. Vince Carter is in his 22nd season because he embraced change.

Enter eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard, who is playing fewer minutes than ever before (21.3 per game), scoring fewer points (6.8), securing fewer rebounds (8.2) and attempting fewer shots from the field (4.0).

At his age—33 years old, in his 16th season—he's willing to get more out of a smaller role. Not just to prolong his career, but because he isn't the NBA superstar he used to be.

After losing their season opener to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers have won five straight and are now first in the Western Conference. After stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the team's third-best player has been a revitalized Howard.

Even fans at Staples Center, who would joy in relentlessly booing Howard as a visitor after he deserted the franchise in 2013 after one season, have embraced the comeback. And Howard has earned every bit of it, anchoring the Lakers' first-ranked defense (96.3 points allowed per 100 possessions, per NBA.com).

Howard hit all seven of his shots in the Lakers' 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. That's a week after he went 8-of-8 in a win over the Charlotte Hornets. Howard has actually missed just one field-goal attempt over the Lakers' last four games (17-of-18).

That's ridiculous, but it also reflects on the veteran center's willingness to play his role. The former All-Star, who led his team to the 2009 NBA Finals, is getting few post-ups, instead dedicating himself to playing defense and scoring opportunistically, primarily on hustle plays.

"Anytime we missed, Superman was there to clean up the offensive glass. Tips, dunks, lobs, everything," James said on the Spectrum SportsNet broadcast after the win over the Spurs.

Howard's individual defensive rating is among the best on the roster (90.4), but unexpectedly—in this day and age where teams are playing smaller and smaller—Howard's offensive rating (115.7) is unmatched. He has undeniable chemistry with James and Davis, enabling coach Frank Vogel to close out games with true size.

Vogel has preached that Howard can be a "star in his role," but Howard told The Athletic's Bill Oram on Sunday, "I don't see it as a role, I see it as my purpose."

"Hallelujah," said skeptical Lakers fans everywhere.

Howard gave no real reason for the Lakers to expect this sort of impact. Credit to general manager Rob Pelinka, who was forced to pivot after free-agent signing DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL in his left knee before the season. He took a gamble on Howard on a non-guaranteed minimum contract of $2,564,753.

The NBA will actually reimburse the team for $944,189 of Howard's minimum salary. The Lakers may be in first place in large part because of the $1,620,564 investment in a player who earned $23.5 million for the 2017-18 season. And Howard earns $14,490 of that salary each day he sticks with the club. The full amount isn't guaranteed until early January.

"Not surprised by the performance by Dwight Howard two weeks into the season—when you run out of options, it's either sink or swim," ESPN's Bobby Marks tweeted.

Howard didn't seem up to the challenge after struggling to win with the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks traded him after just one year to the Charlotte Hornets prior to the 2017-18 season, where he contributed a steady 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, but Charlotte (36-46) missed the playoffs. Last year, Howard played just nine games with the Washington Wizards, struggling to stay healthy (primarily back-related).

When Cousins went down, Howard wasn't even listed in this space as a possible replacement and then questioned with a touch of scorn when the Lakers agreed to give him a shot.

With fewer teams investing in aging, injury-prone centers who can't shoot the three, props to Howard for what he's shown through the first two weeks of the season. He's found a way to help a team that has serious championship aspirations, and he seems to desperately want to be part of that success.

This is the same Howard who often refused to set good, hard screens for Steve Nash (yes, Steve Nash) in his first go-around with the Lakers. Now he's willing to use his strong, wide frame to help his teammates get easy baskets. Defensively, he's using his mobility and size to bother driving guards while protecting the basket from all comers. His 2.3 blocks per game are only second on the team because Davis' 3.0 is elite across the league.

Add in starter JaVale McGee's 1.0 blocks per game (in just 16.2 minutes per night), and the Lakers are protecting the basket at a high level.

In a bigger way, Howard is protecting the Lakers' relationship with Davis, who doesn't want to play a lot of center. He'll do it as needed, but keeping Davis happy and healthy is paramount. The Lakers hope to lock Davis in on a long-term contract next summer, and the best-case scenario is thriving this season without over-relying on Davis at the 5.

Howard is allowing that, but can he keep it up?

He is far from his best individually—the explosive athlete who could outjump everyone on the court—but he's willing to be the best player he can be today. If that helps the Lakers return to the NBA Finals and win another title, he'll go down as one of the NBA's great redemption stories.

