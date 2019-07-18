Ranking the Greatest Boston Celtics Since 2000

0 of 11

The Boston Celtics' Big Three—Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen—won the NBA title in 2008, made a spirited run at winning each of the next four and perhaps inadvertently drew up the blueprint for the league's current era of superteams. They are clearly the three best Celtics since 2000.

To fill out the rest of the top 10, we considered individual production and accolades (All-Star Games, All-NBA teams, etc.), contributions to team success and advanced metrics such as win shares (WS), value over replacement player (VORP) and player efficiency rating (PER).

Only a player's production since the beginning of the 1999-00 season factored in here. Contributions before then will be mentioned in career highlights but not measured.

The team-success factor was a big one for these rankings since the Celtics have had some major ebbs and flows in the past two decades. Immediately before and after the Big Three, they weren't even a playoff team. Same goes for the first couple of years during this century. But Boston was a legitimate title contender for at least half of the past 20 years.

Thus, with all due respect to players like Al Jefferson, Tyler Zeller and Brandon Bass who at least tried to make the best of a bad situation during those forgettable seasons, our top 10 primarily consists of guys who were Boston's best during their peak years around 2002, 2008 and 2017.