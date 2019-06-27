The Biggest Post-Draft Hole Every NBA Team Must Fill in Free Agency

28 of 30

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

No reason to beat around the bush, folks.

While the Toronto Raptors' gamble on Kawhi Leonard has already paid off in incredible fashion, this is where they find out what that trade really meant. Did they change the trajectory of their entire organization, or did they catch lightning in a bottle as one-hit-wonder world champs?

The fact Leonard's free agency is even in question is no minor victory, as Wojnarowski explained during the Woj & Lowe Free Agency Special (via Silver Screen & Roll's Anthony Irwin):

"You gotta give the Raptors and Masai Ujiri, that organization, all the credit in the world, because when they traded for him, he had no intention of ever staying in Toronto, and now it is a serious consideration.

"I think he has really given them every opportunity to sell him, and two things that have worked in Toronto: They sold him on health, they proved they could keep him healthy, and they sold him on winning. And those are priorities for Kawhi Leonard. He has shown he is all about winning."

Hold off on the celebrations for now, Raptors fans. Wojnarowski also labeled this a "Raptors/Clippers race" while adding Leonard's camp have "kept their eye on the Lakers and what that's going to look like."

If Leonard stays north of the border, the Raptors are probably 2019-20 Eastern Conference favorites and on a short list of full-fledged contenders. But if he goes, Toronto could pivot to a substantial overhaul given the cost and age of some of its core.