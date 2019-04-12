Hornets' Mitch Kupchak on Re-Signing Kemba Walker: 'We'll Do Everything We Can'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker was recently non-committal about returning to the Charlotte Hornets, but general manager Mitch Kupchak and Co. are going to make re-signing the veteran a top priority this offseason.

"I think this is a place that he wants to be, and we'll do everything that we can to bring him back here," Kupchak said Friday, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. "But he is half of the equation."

