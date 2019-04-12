Hornets' Mitch Kupchak on Re-Signing Kemba Walker: 'We'll Do Everything We Can'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) reacts after a basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker was recently non-committal about returning to the Charlotte Hornets, but general manager Mitch Kupchak and Co. are going to make re-signing the veteran a top priority this offseason. 

"I think this is a place that he wants to be, and we'll do everything that we can to bring him back here," Kupchak said Friday, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. "But he is half of the equation."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Final Power Rankings for Regular Season 🔢

    See where your team finished the season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Final Power Rankings for Regular Season 🔢

    See where your team finished the season

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Should the Knicks Target This Offseason?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Should the Knicks Target This Offseason?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Bibby Won't Be Charged in Abuse Case

    Police say their investigation did not reveal enough evidence to charge anybody involved

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bibby Won't Be Charged in Abuse Case

    Police say their investigation did not reveal enough evidence to charge anybody involved

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's School Posts 'Exceptional' Results

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron's School Posts 'Exceptional' Results

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report