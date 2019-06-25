Magic GM: 'No Idea' When Markelle Fultz Will Return, Won't Play in Summer League

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

There is still no firm timetable in place for Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz's return to the court.

Appearing Tuesday on 96.9 The Game (h/t Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk), Magic general manager John Hammond said that Fultz will not play summer league ball: "He will not play in summer league with us. We didn't think there was any way that he was going to do that. We didn't plan on him doing that. So, probably not the place for him right now. But overall, I can just say that he's doing well."

Hammond seemed optimistic about Fultz's status but made it clear that there is no set return date in mind for the former Philadelphia 76ers No. 1 overall draft pick:

"He's working extremely hard. He's in good shape. His weight is good. His overall body-fat percentage is very good. So, if you look at him, you say, 'Wow, he looks great.' So, it's just a matter of him just continuing to get more comfortable, continuing for him to get himself in a position where he’s ready to step on the floor and help us.

"And look, we have no idea when that's going to be. We're hoping much, much sooner than later. But once again, we're trying to do this the best we can, and that's have that world of patience. We want to have patience with him and get him ready and put him on the court when he can be most productive."

Orlando acquired Fultz from Philadelphia last season, but he has yet to play in a game for the Magic, as he is working his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome and a shoulder injury.

In his two NBA campaigns, the 21-year-old Fultz has appeared in just 33 regular-season games due to injury. Last season, Fultz averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 19 contests, while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Fultz was a college star at the University of Washington thanks in large part to his great shot, but Fultz has struggled to find his shooting stroke at the professional level. Shoulder injuries may have something to do with it, but there have also been questions about whether his shooting problems are partially mental.

Whatever the case, Fultz is looking for a fresh start in Orlando after the Magic acquired him from the Sixers for Jonathon Simmons and two draft picks.

The Magic are in dire need of a point guard, as Jerian Grant is a restricted free agent and D.J. Augustin is the incumbent starter.

If and when Fultz returns from injury, he will likely have every opportunity to earn a starting job in Orlando, which is something that likely wouldn't have been possible in Philadelphia with Ben Simmons developing into one of the NBA's top young players.

There is no guarantee Fultz will return any time soon, though, which means the Magic may have to turn to a player like Ricky Rubio or Darren Collison in free agency to at least serve as a temporary starter at point guard.