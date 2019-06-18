Kyrie Irving Rumors: Star Has Indicated to Celtics He's Likely Signing with Nets

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 18, 2019

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving in action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving has been in communication with top officials within the Boston Celtics organization since the end of the 2018-19 season, even if it's not what they want to hear. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday that Irving has been "forthright ... with private and public signals that he will leave the organization in free agency—likely for the Brooklyn Nets."

To make matters worse for Boston, Charania relayed that the Celtics are prepared to lose Al Horford in addition to Irving in free agency, which begins June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

