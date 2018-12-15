Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Focused on 'Home and LA' as Potential 2019 Free Agent

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

With Kawhi Leonard potentially hitting free agency next summer, the Toronto Raptors could be fighting an uphill battle to retain their superstar past this season.

On ESPN's Woj & Lowe show (h/t RealGM.com), Adrian Wojnarowski noted Leonard's focus in free agency will be playing close to home.

"They can't change the geography," Wojnarowski said. "They can't change the weather in Toronto. Those were always be things against them in this. Home and L.A. has been the focus for Kawhi Leonard through all of this."

