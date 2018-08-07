Way-Too-Soon 2019 NBA Mock Draft: R.J. Barrett Early Favorite to Go No. 1

12 of 12

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

21. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, Freshman)

Smith should bring both energy and defensive versatility to the Maryland frontcourt, and he'll have the chance to show off some improving shooting touch with Bruno Fernando likely to play more inside. Smith is on the skinny side (6'10", 195 lbs), but he usually compensates with his mobility and nose for the ball.

22. Indiana Pacers: Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State, PF, Sophomore)

McDaniels waited until the deadline to announce he'd return to school. His mix of size (6'10", 195 lbs) and athleticism led to a 62.2 two-point percentage and 12.2 rebounds per 40 minutes. More flashes of skill with his face-up game and jumper should result in first-round buzz.

23. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech, SG, Sophomore)

Culver stood out last season with his 6'5", 195-pound size and scoring efficiency for a freshman, shooting 45.5 percent overall and 38.2 percent from three. With Zhaire Smith now a pro, Culver will take on a bigger role and look to expand his playmaking ability.

24. Utah Jazz: Jaylen Hands (UCLA, PG, Sophomore)

With Aaron Holiday moving on, Hands should have more freedom to showcase his scoring and playmaking, which stood out at the NBA combine. He should be able to make a big jump as a playmaker and build on his 2.6 assists per game.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ja Morant (Murray State, PG/SG, Sophomore)

One of the most athletic guards in the country, Morant also filled up box scores, finishing his freshman season as one of two players to average at least 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, according to Sports Reference. He should gain more national recognition this year if he can improve his scoring skills and three-point shooting.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State, PG/SG, Sophomore)

Wigginton tested the draft waters but wisely chose to return. He's a microwave scorer and impressive athlete who'll need to improve on last season's 88 assists to 92 turnovers, particularly because he's a 6'2", 188-pound guard.

27. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors): Darius Bazley (G League, PF, 2000)

Bazley will enter the G League draft after decommitting from Syracuse, an unprecedented move that will surely draw attention. A 6'9", 195-pound combo forward, Bazley is interesting for his size, three-ball and ability to face up and handle. He'll want to prove he's physically able to compete against older players and fringe pros.

28. Houston Rockets: Killian Tillie (Gonzaga, PF, Junior)

Tillie disappeared in the NCAA tournament after entering it as one of the hottest shooters in the country. There are questions about his athleticism and scoring potential, but he also possesses intriguing versatility with his three-ball (45 of 94) and ability to switch for a 6'10", 220-pound big.

29. Boston Celtics: PJ Washington (Kentucky, PF, Sophomore)

Washington couldn't move the needle at the NBA combine, but he should return to a bigger role with more confidence and skill. He's strong and long with sound footwork and shooting touch he'll look to showcase more as a sophomore.

30. Golden State Warriors: Shamorie Ponds (St. John's, PG, Junior)

After averaging 21.6 points per game as a sophomore, Ponds figures to be one of the top scorers in the nation. Enough improvement as a playmaking decision-maker and shooter should lead to more serious NBA interest.