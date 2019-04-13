NBA Playoffs 2019: Schedule Guide, Standings and Predictions for Round 1 Results

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The race for the Larry O'Brien Trophy begins Saturday with the first round of the 2018-19 NBA playoffs.

There's one notable certainty for this year's postseason: The Eastern Conference will crown a new champion.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went to the last four NBA Finals with LeBron James. The organization is headed in a new direction without the Akron native after finishing 14th in the East, which opens the door for another squad to match up against the best in the Western Conference.

The Milwaukee Bucks have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Rising star Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the club with dominance around the rim and tenacious defensive effort.

This franchise hopes to avoid a ninth consecutive first-round exit in a matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Will the Bucks' regular-season success translate to a deep playoff run?

According to Oddschecker, the Golden State Warriors are once again favored to take home the title—not a shocker—but they will have a difficult road if they're to rack up 16 victories.

The defending champions go up against a scrappy Los Angeles Clippers team that won 48 games without an All-Star on the roster. Head coach Doc Rivers' squad ranks fifth in scoring (115.1 points per game) despite trading forward Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline.

How many upsets will occur in the opening round? Will either of the top seeds struggle with their first opponents? Check out the full 2018-19 playoff schedule below with predictions for each series.

2019 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Schedule

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Detroit Pistons

Game 1 at Milwaukee: Sunday, April 14 at 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2 at Milwaukee: Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 3 at Detroit: Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4 at Detroit: Monday, April 22 at 8 p.m. (TNT)

*Game 5 at Milwaukee: Tuesday, April 24, TBD

*Game 6 at Detroit: Thursday, April 26, TBD

*Game 7 at Milwaukee: Saturday, April 28, TBD

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic

Game 1 at Toronto: Saturday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2 at Toronto: Tuesday, April 16 at 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3 at Orlando: Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4 at Orlando: Sunday, April 21 at 7 p.m. (TNT)

*Game 5 at Toronto: Wednesday, April 23, TBD

*Game 6 at Orlando: Friday, April 25, TBD

*Game 7 at Toronto: Sunday, April 27, TNT

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

Game 1 at Philadelphia: Saturday, April 13 at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2 at Philadelphia: Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3 at Brooklyn: Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4 at Brooklyn: Saturday, April 20 at 3:00 p.m. (TNT)

*Game 5 at Philadelphia: Tuesday, April 23, TBD

*Game 6 at Brooklyn: Thursday, April 25, TBD

*Game 7 at Philadelphia: Saturday, April 27, TNT

No. 4 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Game 1 at Boston: Sunday, April 14 at 1 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2 at Boston: Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3 at Indiana: Friday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4 at Indiana: Sunday, April 21 at 1 p.m. (ABC)

*Game 5 at Boston: Wednesday, April 24, TBD

*Game 6 at Indiana: Friday, April 26, TBD

*Game 7 at Boston: Sunday, April 28, TBD

Western Conference

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1 at Golden State: Saturday, April 13 at 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2 at Golden State: Monday, April 15 at 10:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3 at Los Angeles: Thursday, April 18 at 10:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4 at Los Angeles: Sunday, April 21 at 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

*Game 5 at Golden State: Wednesday, April 24, TBD

*Game 6 at Los Angeles: Friday, April 26, TBD

*Game 7 at Golden State: Sunday, April 28, TBD

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Game 1 at Denver: Saturday, April 13 at 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2 at Denver: Tuesday, April 16 at 9:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 3 at San Antonio: Thursday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 4 at San Antonio: Saturday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. (TNT)

*Game 5 at Denver: Tuesday, April 23, TBD

*Game 6 at San Antonio: Thursday, April 25, TBD

*Game 7 at Denver: Saturday, April 27, TNT

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1 at Portland: Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2 at Portland: Tuesday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3 at Oklahoma City: Friday, April 19 at 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4 at Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 21 at 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

*Game 5 at Portland: Tuesday, April 23, TBD

*Game 6 at Oklahoma City: Thursday, April 25, TBD

*Game 7 at Portland: Saturday, April 27 TNT

No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1 at Houston: Sunday, April 14 at 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2 at Houston: Wednesday, April 17 at 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3 at Utah: Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4 at Utah: Monday, April 22 at 10:30 p.m. (TNT)

*Game 5 at Houston: Wednesday, April 24, TBD

*Game 6 at Utah: Friday, April 26, TBD

*Game 7 at Houston: Sunday, April 28 TBD

All times are eastern

*If necessary

Playoff Standings and Predictions

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks (60-22) vs. No. 8 Detroit Lions (41-41)

Prediction: Bucks 4-0

No. 2 Toronto Raptors (58-24) vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic (42-40)

Prediction: Raptors 4-0

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (51-31) vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets (42-40)

Prediction: 76ers 4-0

No. 4 Boston Celtics (49-33) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Prediction: Celtics 4-0

Western Conference

No. 1 Golden State Warriors (57-25) vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers (48-34)

Prediction: Warriors 4-0

No. 2 Denver Nuggets (54-28) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (48-34)

Prediction: Spurs 4-2

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (53-29) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder (49-33)

Prediction: Thunder 4-2

No. 4 Houston Rockets (53-29) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (50-32)

Prediction: Rockets 4-3

Series to Watch

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Detroit Pistons

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez, there's hope that guard Malcolm Brogdon will be able to return in the second round of the postseason.

"The injury is minor," Brogdon said. "I'll come back and be full speed. The team is better this year, so they can hold it down while I'm gone. I just want to get back in time so when we play a tough opponent I can help in the playoffs."

Brogdon exited the first quarter of a March 15 game against the Miami Heat with a small plantar fascia tear in his right foot. The Pistons, who clinched a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season, probably won't have enough fight to rush the 26-year-old guard back to action.

The Bucks could have Nikola Mirotic on the floor Saturday. He suffered a minor fracture in his left thumb during a contest with the Lakers on March 19 but went through a full practice Friday, per Velazquez:

The Pistons didn't provide conclusive news on forward Blake Griffin; he's considered day-to-day with knee soreness but managed to put up shots at practice:

The Bucks should have a decisive win in this series, but it's worth watching the best regular-season team in their opening matchup. If Milwaukee stumbles against Detroit, the Boston Celtics would have to like their chances against the 60-win squad, pending a series victory over the Indiana Pacers.

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia and Brooklyn split their season series (2-2). The Sixers received good news before tipoff; center Joel Embiid will suit up to play, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. He battled knee soreness and missed the last two regular-season games.

Despite Embiid's absence, the Sixers have enough playmakers to sweep their opponents off the floor. Brooklyn has an All-Star in D'Angelo Russell who can score and distribute to his teammates, but the Nets need a consistent secondary playmaker to match Harris, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons. All five of Philadelphia's current starters averaged at least 16.9 points per game this year.

Spencer Dinwiddie finished the year as the Nets' second-best scorer with a career-high 16.8 points per contest, and he primarily came off the bench. Brooklyn will need more from role players Caris LeVert and Joe Harris on the wings.

Jarrett Allen will have to compete in the paint against the fourth-best rebounding squad in the league. With Embiid at less than 100 percent, the second-year big man must dominate the glass to create second-chance opportunities for a club that shot 45 percent from the field during the regular season.

No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

This series may extend to seven games. As is typical for a Mike D'Antoni offense, expect the Rockets to push the ball and take plenty of shots out of the gate. Houston has to elevate its efficiency after shooting just 45 percent from the floor during the regular season. That mark ties the Nets for the worst among playoff clubs.

James Harden, the league's top scorer with 36.1 points per contest, will face stiff opposition going against a club that allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (106.5) this season.

The Jazz won't give up a lot of easy buckets, and they have the defenders to clog the driving lanes. Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors averaged a combined 3.7 blocks during the regular season.

However, the Rockets have knocked down the most three-pointers (1,323) across the league. Aside from Harden, Eric Gordon and Chris Paul have to shoot from the beyond the arc with high frequency and confidence to put pressure on the Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah's top playmaker, will likely see frequent double-teams. The Rockets could force Joe Ingles and Ricky Rubio to take big shots in this series; the latter shoots a paltry 40 percent from the field.

Houston will have the best player on the floor in Harden, and Paul, one of the league's smartest players, will be sharing the backcourt with him. The guard tandem should be able to pull out a series victory in a crucial Game 7 if necessary.