NFL Draft 2019: Latest Selection Order, Odds and Prospects to Watch in 1st Round

The NFL draft is less than three weeks away, and it is quickly shaping up to be one of the more intriguing in recent memory.

There is still so much uncertainty and so much potential for trades to be made on draft day that it is hard to gauge what will happen.

Will Kyler Murray be the No. 1 overall pick? Will Dwayne Haskins or Drew Lock be taken next? Could Nick Bosa fall down the draft board?

These are questions that will likely have to wait until Thursday, April 25 to be answered. For now, we can only speculate and look at the odds and latest reports on the top prospects.

2019 NFL Draft Order Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

Odds for No. 1 pick



Kyler Murray (-1000)

Nick Bosa (+500)

Dwayne Haskins (+1400)

Quinnen Williams (+1600)

Josh Allen (+2500)

Odds via PointsBet

Prospects to Watch

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

All eyes will be on the Heisman Trophy winner and whether the Arizona Cardinals will select him with the first overall pick.

Murray has been the most fascinating prospect thus far, surprising many by forgoing his baseball career with the Oakland A's in order to enter the NFL draft.

He has faced questions about his size and whether it could deter him from a successful career as an NFL quarterback.

There is also the questions of whether he is worth the top pick for the Cardinals, who chose quarterback Josh Rosen with their first-round pick last year.

Despite all that, Murray is still favored to be the No. 1 pick. New Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has not been shy about how he feels about Murray, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reminded that it is GM Steve Keim who ultimately has the final decision on which player the Cardinals will take and that they still think highly of Rosen.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State/Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

For a while, Haskins was regarded as the next quarterback to go behind Murray, but that may no longer be the case.

According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, some teams, including the Giants, may prefer Missouri QB Drew Lock over Haskins—a sign the Ohio State signal-caller could fall in the draft.

The Giants do have pressing needs to address on defense and could opt to go that route with the No. 6 pick and see if either Haskins or Lock falls to their second first-round pick at No. 17.

The Dolphins, Broncos, Raiders and Redskins are all teams that have met or plan to meet with Haskins as well, so he may not fall that far, but the narrative that he would quickly follow Murray off the board appears to have lost some steam.

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State/Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

There is a chance Haskins' Ohio State teammate could also slide down some draft boards, too.

Bosa was regarded as the best prospect in the draft for quite some time, but as we draw closer to draft day, he does not appear to be as much of a slam dunk as he was before.

Per Rapaport, Bosa is "in the mix" for the No. 1 pick along with Murray and Alabama DT Quinnen Williams.

In an analytics-based mock draft by NFL.com, Williams actually went No. 1 overall to the Cardinals with Bosa going third to the Jets.

The 49ers' signing of Dee Ford in free agency also raises the question if they would add Bosa, plus a draft analyst told KNBR last week that the 49ers believe Williams could be "more special" than Bosa.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

If there is one defensive player going under-the-radar in the top 10, it may be Houston nose tackle Ed Oliver.

The 6'2", 287-pound interior defensive lineman dazzled with his 4.71-second 40-yard dash and a 20-yard short-shuttle time of 4.19, which was the same as DeSean Jackson.

Oliver battled through injuries last season at Houston, which is why he may not be a top-5 pick, but his combination of strength and size could be a bargain for a team—say, the Buffalo Bills with the No. 9 pick.