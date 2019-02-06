Which Free-Agent Duo Should the Knicks Actually Target?

0 of 5

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

As a rule of thumb, the New York Knicks never deserve the benefit of the doubt. They've done nothing to earn it over the past two decades. So, when they traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, it wasn't just fair but also necessary to question their logic.

New York received quite the haul for Porzingis. No one's denying that. Dallas sent over Dennis Smith Jr., a 2017 top-10 pick with two years left on his rookie-scale contract; an unprotected 2021 first-round pick; a 2023 first-round pick with top-10 protection; and two expiring contracts in DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews. The Knicks also parted with Trey Burke and the money left on deals for Tim Hardaway Jr. (two years, $39.0 million) and Courtney Lee ($12.8 million).

Completing this trade basically assured the Knicks of two superstar-contract slots over the summer. Pencil them in for the No. 1 pick, and they'll have about $68.6 million in cap space if they keep Smith, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Mitchell Robinson and Allonzo Trier (team option until June 20).

That's more than enough to offer two Kyrie Irving-level salaries ($65.4 million) but roughly $2.2 million shy of maxes for Kevin Durant ($38.2 million) and another star. If they end up with anything lower than the No. 2 pick, it would just about make up the difference. Otherwise, New York could decline Trier's option, reroute another player for cap space or hope its prized targets are willing to accept teensy-tiny, itsy-bitsy pay cuts.

Point being: The Knicks' may have long ago squandered goodwill, but their latest pipe dream is functionally possible. It might even be likely.

Most teams wouldn't cut bait with Porzingis—a potential top-25 player when healthy—for cap space unless they knew something. The move suggested New York has someone—or someones—already in the bag. (Well, that, or it did this on a whim, which verges on franchise malpractice if Porzingis goes boom in Dallas.)

Naturally, then, we have to rank the best possible outcomes for this two-star swing. While doing so, we will cater to the most realistic scenarios. Get ready for a lot of Durant, because he's linked to the Knicks more than any other name. You won't see Klay Thompson, who's unlikely to leave the Golden State Warriors or Tier 2 consolation prizes who won't warrant max money (Tobias Harris, Khris Middleton, etc.).