NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Picks and Predictions for AFC, NFC Wild Card

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL season is nearly complete, but there is still plenty of playoff spots to be determined before we head into wild-card weekend.

Three spots remain up for grabs—with two in the AFC and one in the NFC—and the seeding scenarios are even wilder.

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are fighting for the AFC North while the winner of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game will clinch the final AFC playoff spot.



The Minnesota Vikings clinch the final NFC wild-card spot with a win, but a loss and a Philadelphia Eagles win would give the defending Super Bowl champions a chance to repeat.



Could a big Week 17 win propel these teams to a Super Bowl run?

AFC Playoff Bracket Seeds (If The Season Ended Today)

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. New England Patriots

3. Houston Texans

4. Baltimore Ravens

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Indianapolis Colts

AFC Playoff Bracket Seeding Possibilities (post-Week 17)

1. Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers



2. Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans



3. Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans



4. New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers



5. Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers



AFC Wild-Card Picks

Alright, there is a lot going on in the AFC, but this is how it should play out.

The Chiefs—with just one loss at home—will defeat the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium and clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Patriots will clinch the No. 2 seed and the other bye with a victory over the New York Jets.

Because the Chiefs will defeat the Raiders, the Chargers will automatically clinch the No. 5 seed regardless of if they win or lose this weekend against the Denver Broncos on the road.

The Texans will handle the Jacksonville Jaguars with ease at home and clinch the AFC South and No. 3 seed.

Where things will get interesting will be in Baltimore, where the red-hot Cleveland Browns will make a statement and upset the Ravens on their home turf in Week 17.

The Ravens will be eliminated from the playoffs after the Steelers take care of business against the Cincinnati Bengals and win the AFC North.



Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Sunday Night Football matchup that sees the Colts visiting the Titans should be close. The Colts routed the Titans 38-10 in Week 11, but Tennessee has won four straight to put itself in position for a playoff spot.

Those wins came against the Jets, Jaguars, Giants and Redskins, though, and Andrew Luck and the Colts should prove to be too much for the Titans.

Matchup Picks: No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers; No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 Houston Texans

NFC Playoff Bracket Seeds (If Season Ended Today)

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. Chicago Bears

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Minnesota Vikings

NFC Playoff Bracket Seeding Possibilities (post-Week 17)

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Los Angeles Rams or Chicago Bears

3. Los Angeles Rams or Chicago Bears

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Seattle Seahawks or Minnesota Vikings

6. Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Things are a bit simpler over in the NFC, with the Saints locked in as the top seed and Cowboys at No. 4.

The Rams draw the San Francisco 49ers—winners of two of their last three—at home, and Todd Gurley's status for Sunday remains unclear. This game could be close, but with a bye on the line and playing at home, they should take care of the Niners and clinch the bye.

The Bears will also be vying for a bye and hoping the 49ers help them out, but the Vikings will be playing for their playoff lives in Minnesota.

Yet the Vikings, masters of inconsistency all season long, will struggle against a Bears team still playing for something, much like they did in Week 11 when Kirk Cousins threw two interceptions and the Vikings mustered just 22 rushing yards against the Bears' stingy defense.

With the Bears knocking off the Vikings, the Seahawks will clinch the No. 5 seed and will likely beat the Cardinals anyway, but it also opens the door for the Eagles to sneak into the postseason.

Nick Foles will keep the magic going against the Redskins, and the Eagles will be back playing January football while the Vikings scratch their heads wondering what went wrong.

Matchup Picks: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys; No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Chicago Bears