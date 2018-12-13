NFL TV Schedule 2018: Coverage Map, Times, Live-Stream Listings for Week 15

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

When three days of football is not enough, Week 15 of the NFL brings us four!

As the regular season winds down to an end, wins become more and more important for teams in the hunt for a postseason appearance. In Week 15, teams playing away seem to have the odds stacked against them.

Big games will be played this week, as early as Thursday night, that have the ability to influence the playoff picture. Two of the top teams in the league—Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers—will battle Thursday in what is bound to be an impressive display of offensive football. The Cowboys will see if they can extend their winning streak to six with Amari Cooper helping lead the team, and a victory will secure the division title with a win on Sunday against the Colts.

The Dolphins—coming off a 34-33 last-second win against division rival New England—will try to win a difficult game on the road against Minnesota for a chance at the postseason. Projected at the eighth seed, the Dolphins can show the "Miami Miracle" was not a fluke with a victory against Minnesota. The Vikings have a lot more to lose with a defeat against Miami. They will also be playing without their offensive coordinator—John DeFilippo—who was fired on Tuesday after a 21-7 loss to Seattle on Monday.



And these are just a couple of the big playoff matchups taking place this week.

In addition to influential playoff games, there are other must-watch matchups like Philadelphia at the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the North Carolina Panthers.

The TV schedule, dates and times are listed below, along with some matchups to look out for. All times are listed in ET. The teams that are underlined are predicted to win, according to OddsShark.

For live-streaming options, you can watch the Fox games on Fox Sports Go, the CBS games on CBS All Access, the Monday night game on Watch ESPN, the Sunday night game on NBC Sports, and all games on NFL Sunday Ticket. NFL games can also be live streamed at Fubo TV.

NFL Week 15 Listings and TV Schedule

Thursday

Chargers at Chiefs: 8:20 p.m., Fox

Saturday

Texans at Jets: 4:30 p.m., NFLN

Browns at Broncos: 8:20 p.m., NFLN

Sunday

Packers at Bears: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Lions at Bills: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Buccaneers at Ravens: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Cardinals at Falcons: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Raiders at Bengals: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Titans at Giants: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Dolphins at Vikings: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Redskins at Jaguars: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Cowboys at Colts: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Seahawks at 49ers: 4:05 p.m., Fox

Patriots at Steelers: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Eagles at Rams: 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday

Saints at Panthers: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Must-Watch Week 15 Matchups

Patriots at Steelers

Football fans are no strangers to the offensively dynamic New England versus Pittsburgh matchup. Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger are two of the most experienced quarterbacks in the league and are always fun to watch.

The Patriots aren't really at risk of not making the playoffs, while the Steelers are losers of three straight and have Baltimore breathing down their neck in the AFC North. Both have much at stake in terms of playoff seeding and home-field advantage this weekend.

The Steelers are in need of a win after suffering their third straight loss last week against the tanking Oakland Raiders. A win against the Patriots will be huge for Pittsburgh's confidence moving forward and potentially into the playoffs.

New England needs a win, in most scenarios, if it wants to officially clinch a playoff spot or the AFC East title. The Patriots have made Super Bowl appearances in three of the last four seasons.

While there is much still up in the air, with many different scenarios playing out in the AFC that could affect the playoff picture, a win is imperative for both teams. Both of these top contenders are coming off of Week 14 losses and are looking to bounce back with few opportunities left to do so before the postseason.

Chargers at Chiefs

Two of the top teams in the league—the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers—will battle for first place in the AFC West. It isn't every season that the two teams that have the best records in a conference also happen to be in the same division.

The Chargers, who are currently projected to play in the Wild Card Round, are 10-3 on the season—a better record than all the other division leaders in the AFC. With a win against Kansas City, Los Angeles can officially clinch a playoff berth.

With a win, Kansas City would seal the AFC West title, secure a first-round bye and increase their chance of home-field advantage throughout the playoffs to 97 percent. This would be important for the team entering the postseason, as one of their biggest threats—New England—doesn't play well on the road in playoff conference games. The Patriots were at home when they defeated the Chiefs in a back-and-forth 43-40 game at Foxborough in mid-October.

Beyond what this game will do to the playoff picture, and how it will affect the other teams in the AFC, it is going to be fun to watch. Patrick Mahomes will be taking on Philip Rivers in an offensive showdown between the quarterbacks with the second and third-best total quarterback ratings in the league, respectively.

On the ground, the Chargers may have an advantage with Melvin Gordon as Kareem Hunt is no longer on the team. Although, Los Angeles may be in trouble, as Gordon is listed as questionable for the game. However, in the air, the Chiefs top the Chargers with both Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, with Hill also listed as questionable for the bout.

All in all, this will be a game you don't wan't to miss.

Important Wins this Week

Kansas City clinches the AFC West division title and a first-round bye with a win

Los Angeles Chargers clinch a playoff berth with a win

Chicago clinches the NFC North division title with a win

Dallas can clinch the NFC East division title with a win

Seattle can clinch a playoff berth with a win

Courtesy of CBS Sports.