NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Predictions for Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Associated Press

Entering NFL Week 7, only one undefeated team stands after a showdown between two offensive powerhouses took place Sunday Night.

The New England Patriots took a 43-40 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the last few seconds to hand the Chiefs their first loss.

The Los Angeles Rams are the only undefeated team left, and it seems unlikely that will change in their Week 7 matchup against San Francisco. Besides this obvious No. 1, many of the other teams have the potential to jump in the rankings, with a little less than half the league with three wins apiece.

Take a look at the projected power rankings for Week 7 following Monday Night Football, which features Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers taking on a struggling San Francisco 49ers team at home.

The Packers are 9.5-point favorites, according to OddsShark, over San Francisco—who is winless without Jimmy Garoppolo.

Projected Week 7 Power Rankings After Monday Night Football

1. Los Angeles Rams (6-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)

3. New Orleans Saints (4-1)

4. Los Angeles Charges (4-2)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2-1)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (4-2)

7. Chicago Bears (3-2)

8. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

9. Minnesota Vikings (3-2-1)

10. New England Patriots (4-2)

11. Green Bay Packers (3-2-1)

12. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

13. Philadelphia Eagles (3-3)

14. Miami Dolphins (4-2)

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-3)

16. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

17. Carolina Panthers (3-2)

18. Washington Redskins (3-2)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3)

20. Houston Texans (3-3)

21. New York Jets (3-3)

22. Cleveland Browns (2-3-1)

23. Tennessee Titans (3-3)

24. Atlanta Falcons (2-4)

25. Detroit Lions (2-3)

26. Denver Broncos (2-4)

27. Oakland Raiders (1-5)

28. Buffalo Bills (2-4)

29. New York Giants (1-5)

30. Indianapolis Colts (1-5)

31. Arizona Cardinals (1-5)

32. San Francisco 49ers (1-5)

Chicago Bears at No. 7

Despite a crushing 28-31 loss in overtime against a Dolphins team that fumbled in the end zone—giving Chicago another opportunity to win that they couldn't capitalize on—the Bears have proved to be a tough team so far this season.

Chicago had the best overall defense in the league—allowing only 1,178 yards and 65 points—prior to yesterday's game against the Dolphins. The team's two losses have come via a three-point overtime defeat to the Dolphins—after blowing an 11-point lead in the last 16 minutes of the game—and a one-point loss to the Packers in the season opener.

Their offense has shown depth at the receiver position, with four players having at least two touchdowns. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for a career-high six touchdowns in Chicago's 48-10 victory over Tampa Bay. With the young quarterback growing and getting better with every game, and a top-notch defense behind him, the Bears have the potential to be successful.

They will face a tough matchup against New England's powerhouse offense in Week 7, though.

New England Patriots at No. 10

After losing two in a row to be at 1-2 entering Week 4, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have started to look a little more like themselves. The Patriots have scored at least 38 points in each of the last three games.

However, even with a 43-40 win over Kansas City on Sunday night to hand the Chiefs their first loss, the Patriots sit at the bottom of the top 10, with three teams with one win less than them ranking above them.

There's no doubt that the Patriots played a playoff caliber game last night, with a last-second field goal securing them the win at home. With that being said, the defense gave up not only a 97-yard kick return, but also a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game at 40. In important situations, the Patriots secondary just hasn't held up.

Even with a quarterback like Tom Brady at the helm, and even with more options at receiver than at the beginning of the season, the offense may not always be able to pick up the slack. Week 7 will put the powerhouse offense to a test, as the Patriots face a top defense in the Chicago Bears.

San Francisco 49ers at No. 32

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a devastating blow when up-and-coming quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down in Week 3 with a season-ending ACL injury. They were 1-1 with Garoppolo, and have gone 0-3 since then. C.J. Beathard has taken over in Garoppolo's absence and has thrown as many interceptions as he has touchdowns (4).

Paired with an offense that can't find its rhythm, the 49ers defense has given up 12 passing and four running touchdowns through five games. In Week 5, San Francisco gave the Arizona Cardinals its first win of the season in an 18-28 loss.

Without a major change, the 49ers are going to continue to struggle both offensively and defensively with upcoming games against the Packers, the undefeated Los Angeles Rams and a rematch against NFC West foe Arizona.

All stats courtesy of ESPN.