Predicting the NBA MVP of Every Age Group During 2018-19 Season

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Give us your young, your old (by NBA standards, at least) and your middle-aged. The Association doesn't leave anyone out, and neither will we.

Throughout the 2018-19 season, everyone will be competing for the elusive Larry O'Brien Trophy, trying to end the Golden State Warriors' reign of terror. But those doing so will have spent vastly differing amounts of time on the planet. Some youngsters are attempting to break into the league and establish themselves as stars, including a handful of teenagers. Veterans, even a select few in their fifth decades of life, will be trying to prove their enduring worth.

But here, we want them to compete on a level playing field, with classifications determined by their age on Feb. 1, 2019.

Long-term potential is wholly irrelevant. The past only matters because it colors our expectations for the coming campaign. But 2018-19 is the judge and jury; we're only concerned with what will come to pass during this next season.

Who's the most valuable teenager? Who stands above the other 24-year-olds? Who's the premier player in his age-37 season?

Fret not, for we have all the answers you're seeking.