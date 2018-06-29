Cavs Rumors: Latest Buzz on LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard Trade and More

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Once again, the Cleveland Cavaliers' relevance awaits LeBron James' decision about where he'll be playing basketball next season.

With the star forward in control of who he'll sign on the dotted line for come July 1 when free agency starts, the Cavaliers are in the dark about what they're going to look like next season. With the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and even Houston Rockets hoping they'll have a chance to bring in the King, the Cavs aren't the only ones waiting.

It's a situation that isn't short on rumors. James has held up plenty of summers before, and whatever he decides to do, it is certainly going to start a chain reaction throughout the league as the hierarchy in the Association shifts.

The Cavs can't just stand pat while they wait on their star. They'll look for ways to improve the team and their flexibility in hopes to keep him around or build without him.

Here's a look at the latest buzz on the Cavs front in regards to James, a possible Kawhi Leonard trade and future flexibility.

LeBron James Contacted Kevin Durant About Teaming Up in Los Angeles

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Another player who can opt out of a player option this year and hit the open market is Kevin Durant.

The Golden State Warriors star is expected to be retained by the reigning champions, but James has reportedly done his due diligence.

According to Stephen A. Smith in an appearance on First Take, James reached out to Durant about a potential situation in which the two stars could unite in Los Angeles.

Obviously, this isn't a good look for the odds that James stays in Cleveland. Calling a star on the team's biggest rival about joining him in a new town isn't exactly a ringing endorsement of his situation with the Cavs.

The report itself has been refuted by Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

According to Smith, the Warriors star isn't buying what James is selling. He would prefer to be known as better than James rather than team up with him.

This could actually be good for the Cavs' chances of signing him, though. James is not likely to leave for a place like Los Angeles unless he has assurances there will be more help on the way.

Paul George was considered a near lock to join the Lakers next season, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported that the forward is seriously considering re-signing with the Thunder after opting out of his player option for next season.

Connecting the dots, if James feels that he needs to make the effort to recruit Durant, bringing George to Los Angeles isn't a sure thing.

If James isn't able to lure a star to make a move with him, it stands to reason that the Cavs could retain him if they can do something to improve their roster.

Not Enough Assets for the Kawhi Leonard Sweepstakes

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

One move that it doesn't appear will get done is a trade with the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard.

The Spurs are shopping the star who reportedly doesn't want to be with the organization anymore, but the Cavs aren't likely to have the assets that would interest San Antonio, per Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com:

"The Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers are among teams who have made offers to the Spurs for Leonard, league sources said. ... Cleveland has inquired about Leonard, sources said, but the Cavaliers probably don't have the assets to top the rest of the market."

The report also said that the Lakers are involved in talks with San Antonio as well. They would need to offer some combination of "(Brandon) Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart—and future first-round picks and perhaps restricted free agent Julius Randle in a sign-and-trade agreement."

That's a monstrous collection of assets to give up for Leonard, although the chances are high that he would commit long-term to the organization.

Teams like the Sixers, Celtics and even the Clippers have more interesting young prospects and draft picks to bundle together for a year-long rental of Leonard while still keeping their core intact.

The Cavs are likely to continue to look for moves that would convince James that things can be done to overhaul the roster, but adding Leonard doesn't appear to be in the cards.

Kendrick Perkins: Future Trade Asset?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

When you're in the Cavs' position and have few trade assets of value, you have to get creative. Like somehow turning 33-year-old Kendrick Perkins into someone who could be involved in a deal down the road.

That's exactly what Koby Altman is attempting to do, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

"As much as the Cavs appreciate Perkins as a locker room presence, the decision is simply a salary-cap ploy in order to try to aggregate the 33-year-old center's $2.5 million salary along with an existing contract in order to pursue a trade around the league."

Perkins played a grand total of 15 minutes for the Cavaliers last season. He didn't play at all the year before. This is clearly a move that simply gives them the flexibility to match salaries in a trade later on.

McMenamin also said this is a sign that Gilbert is able to open up the pocketbook to keep this team competitive. Perkins contract takes the team deeper into the Luxury Tax, and there won't be a payout for the team on the floor.

It's the kind of move that could either turn out to be a waste of time or end up allowing them to bring in a big-time talent.

Like everything else, we'll have to wait until James decides to see if it even matters.