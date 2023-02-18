Former NBA Players Keyon Dooling, Alan Anderson Sentenced to Prison for Fraud Scheme

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA players Keyon Dooling and Alan Anderson have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a fraud scheme involving the NBA's health and welfare benefit plan.

Per a release from the United States attorney's office in New York's southern district, judge Valerie E. Caproni sentenced Dooling to 30 months in prison and Anderson to 24 months.

Anderson was among 18 former players charged in October 2021 in a scheme that resulted in approximately $4 million in fraudulent claims.

Per the grand jury indictment obtained by Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter, Courtney Copenhagen and John Chandler of NBC New York, the 18 defendants allegedly engaged in the scheme from at least 2017 to around 2020 by submitting "fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services that were never actually rendered."

Dooling was arrested and added to the case in April 2022. The 42-year-old was an assistant coach in the Utah Jazz organization at the time of his arrest. He spent eight years as a union officer and was the first vice president of the National Basketball Players Association.

Dooling also served as a wellness counselor and mental health advocate for the NBPA, including in the summer of 2020 when the league restarted the season in the Orlando bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors alleged that former NBA player Terrence Williams "orchestrated" the scheme and recruited other players to join by offering fake invoices and allegedly received $230,000 in kickbacks.

According to the release from the U.S. attorney's office, Williams has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, health-care fraud and aggravated identity theft. He is awaiting sentencing.

Dooling received approximately $363,000 in fraudulent reimbursements and is said to have been responsible for facilitating fraudulent claims filed by other individuals in the scheme totaling $194,295.

Anderson submitted $121,000 in fraudulent claims, along with recruiting and facilitating the fraud of others involved in the scheme who sought approximately $710,000.

Dooling played with seven different teams over 13 seasons in the NBA from 2000 to 2013. Anderson had two stints in the NBA from 2005 to 2007 and 2011 to 2017. He also played overseas for four years from 2007 to 2011.