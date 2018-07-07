Projecting the NFL's Best Position Battles as Training Camp Looms

1 of 10

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Let's work under the assumption all of this year's first-round quarterbacks won't open the season as starters since their respective teams have viable veteran options in place. This isn't much of a stretch since the incoming crop is a young group and the organizations seem willing to slow-play their development.

The New York Jets, however, have two candidates to keep Sam Darnold off the field. Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater will be more of a competition than originally believed.

Head coach Todd Bowles already named McCown the starter even though the team is looking for a long-term solution.

"You want a long-term answer at every position, not just quarterback," Bowles told reporters in March. "So we're trying to find guys and Josh, again, he played well last year, and we got the addition of Teddy and we'll see what he can do and the young guys are still practicing. But you want a guy that has stability at the position for a long time."

McCown may have posted career highs in completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns last season, but Bridgewater could be more than a short-term bridge.

A "legitimate buzz" built within the organization regarding the 2014 first-round pick due to his performance during initial practice sessions, according to ESPN.com's Rich Cimini. Bridgewater is only 25 years old even after missing the bulk of two seasons because of a knee injury. His ascension may be enough to keep this year's third overall pick on the bench for longer than expected.