The Most Overlooked Additions of the 2018 NFL Offseason

Steven Senne/Associated Press

As we grow closer to NFL training camps, it's a time for renewed hope for most fans. The majority of the news out of minicamps and OTAs has carried positive spin, and new additions—especially the notable ones—tend to make teams look better on paper.

Of course, it's often the under-the-radar acquisitions who emerge as training camp standouts and who go on to star in the regular season. Last offseason, for example, the Minnesota Vikings' acquisition of Case Keenum failed to generate buzz. However, he proved to be exactly the kind of backup quarterback the team could depend on.

While it's impossible to accurately predict future injuries, it isn't impossible to see the value that backups and role players can provide. With this in mind, let's take a look at the most overlooked additions of the 2018 offseason and why they could prove to pay huge dividends.