Realistic Offseason Trades to Fill NFL Contenders' Biggest Holes

0 of 10

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Moving is the worst.

Packing turns into a part-time job, cardboard boxes become as valuable as faberge eggs and you inevitably lose what you want to keep and keep what you'd prefer to lose.

Some NFL players are likely to go through that hellish process soon.

NFL teams made a total of 15 trades last July and August, with 21 players changing homes. As such, we should expect plenty of deals as training camps approach, proceed and conclude this summer.

Some of those deals might involve key players who contenders acquire to fill lingering holes. In those cases, moving might not be as awful as usual.

Here are 10 hypothetical offseason trades that might fit said profile.