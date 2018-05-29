Under-the-Radar 2018 NFL MVP Candidates

0 of 5

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

For those tired of hearing about the usual candidates for NFL MVP—tier-one quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan—it's time to dig a little deeper for some under-the-radar bids.

Last year, Brady claimed his third league MVP honor—yawn. Nonetheless, the NFL has a new crop of stars on the rise. Perhaps a quarterback below the top tier will win the award for the first time.

The five players below have something in common: They're projected to lead their offensive units as focal points, but this list also includes two running backs.

A running back hasn't won regular-season MVP honors since Adrian Peterson did so for the Minnesota Vikings in 2012. Will a ball-carrier break the quarterbacks' five-year streak? Who's primed for their best season at age 37? Which second-year signal-caller has the best opportunity to seize the award?