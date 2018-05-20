Every NFL Team's Most Important Training Camp Battle

1 of 32

Matt York/Associated Press

Sam Bradford's gone from the first overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft to a player teams look to replace almost as soon as they acquire him.

One year after the Philadelphia Eagles traded for Bradford, the team moved up to draft Carson Wentz. Bradford was then dealt to the Minnesota Vikings, where he started 15 games in 2016 and two last year before going down with a knee injury.

This offseason, the Vikings signed Kirk Cousins, and Bradford was on the road again.

Now, the 30-year-old finds himself in Arizona, and it's fair to wonder if he'll even get one season as starter with the fourth team of his career.

The Redbirds moved up in Round 1 of the 2018 draft to select UCLA signal-caller Josh Rosen, and while speaking to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network, new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks made it clear that Bradford's leash is as long as his performance dictates.

"We're pushing everybody to start," he said. "I've stated this several times: Sam Bradford's our starter. We've gotta go out there with 11 guys, and Sam's gonna be the first guy out there.

"But everybody's fighting for a position, so I'm not going to hold him back at all. I want guys competing. I want guys fighting for the starting job. Whoever ends up winning the position, that's who's gonna end up playing. "

The Cardinals were an eight-win team last year despite being ravaged by injuries. It's a team that can make some hay in 2018—if they get decent quarterback play.