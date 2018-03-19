Updated NFL Division-by-Division Rankings After First Week of Free Agency

0 of 8

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The NFL offseason is rooted in power. It's about grabbing for or maintaining power, and teams positioning themselves to hopefully have power for the first time in a while.

The 2018 offseason and free-agency period hasn't been unique in that sense. But one of the paths available in that fight for power was dramatically different.

Typically the quarterback cupboard when the market opens is more than just bare. It's dangling from the wall and ready to crash. Please recall the rush to give Mike Glennon $18.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

But in 2018 the free-agency stars aligned to put several options out there, and each was at minimum viable as an immediate starting quarterback. Or in the case of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, a recently signed quarterback can be the last remaining piece to push a team to the Super Bowl.

Others like Case Keenum and Sam Bradford, who signed with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals respectively, may not be on Cousins' level, but they can bring stability at a position where it's desperately needed. And during a typical year someone like AJ McCarron would probably be the quarterback gem of free agency. Now he's still a fine consolation prize at the right price (only $10 million over two years).

The quarterback shuffling has highlighted the offseason power struggle so far. But that's just the beginning of how the outlook of each division has changed, a process set to continue as smaller free-agency signings trickle in, and the draft kicks off at the end of April.

For now, let's take a breath as free agency calms down a bit and project how each division stands based on the signings and trades over the first week.