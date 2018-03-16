NFL Free Agents 2018: Grades, Winners & Losers for Friday's Signings

NFL Free Agents 2018: Grades, Winners & Losers for Friday's SigningsMarch 16, 2018
The first week of 2018 NFL free agency may be winding down, but the excitement level definitely shouldn't be. Sure, many of the big names went off the market shortly after it officially opened at 4 p.m. ET on March 14. The number of deals that were announced during the "legal tampering" period even took some of the drama out of that. However, it's important to remember that not every important deal is done during the first day of free agency.
Just look at the Minnesota Vikings' signing of Case Keenum last offseason. Keenum proved to be a massive addition, and he wasn't added until the end of March.
Of course, Keenum's signing wasn't viewed as a big deal at the time. We're still early enough in the free-agency period that many of the deals still coming in are. Minnesota's latest deal—a one-year contract with defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter—is a prime example.
The signing of Richardson was far from the only move to be made on Friday, and we're going to examine the biggest ones here. We'll look at the biggest winners and losers of Friday, grade the most-notable moves and look ahead at the impact of the day's activity.
Biggest Winners
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings kicked off the new league year with a pair of moves to solidify the quarterback position. Minnesota obviously inked Kirk Cousins to a three-year deal, making him the new starter but also added Trevor Siemian to be his backup.
On Friday, the team added a significant piece to its defense by adding Richardson. He's a versatile defensive lineman who can plug the middle in the run game, create interior pressure on the quarterback and occupy blockers. His presence should make edge-rushers like Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter even more dangerous.
Kyle Fulller
Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bears put the transition tag on cornerback Kyle Fuller. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Green Bay Packers signed Fuller to an offer sheet on Friday.
The Packers' signing of Fuller to an offer sheet puts Chicago in a bit of a predicament. It isn't a disastrous development for Chicago, though, as the plan all along was to parlay the transition tag into a long-term deal.
"Kyle is a player we value," general manager Ryan Pace said, via the team's official website. "This allows us to continue to work together on a long-term deal."
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Bears have agreed to match the offer. This means Fuller will get up to $56 million over the next four years and will get the long-term security of $18 million guaranteed.
Johnson Bademosi
Cornerback Johnson Bademosi was primarily a special-teams player with the New England Patriots last season. While he did see some time in the defensive secondary, he was merely a spot starter there. He was also one of the weak links in the Patriots defense in Super Bowl LII.
The Houston Texans signed Bademosi to a two-year deal on Friday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that deal is worth up to $6.5 million. That's not bad for a special-teamer and a backup.
Los Angeles Chargers
Kicking was a big issue for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. The team dealt with four different players at the position—Nick Novak, Travis Coons, Younghoe Koo and Nick Rose—but never found any dependability there.
The four kicker combined to make just nine of 19 attempts of 30 yards or longer.
Considering the Chargers narrowly missed the postseason and that four of L.A.'s seven losses were by three points or less, one has to think that a reliable kicker could have changed the course of the season.
On Friday, the Chargers signed a veteran kicker who, when healthy, is fairly reliable. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, they added Caleb Sturgis. A hip injury ended Sturgis' 2017 season after just one game, but he was more than serviceable in the four years prior.
Sturgis has made 81.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 97.2 percent of his extra-point attempts over the course of his career.
Wide receiver Michael Crabtree was released by the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, likely to make room for free-agent addition Jordy Nelson. Though Crabtree is coming off a down year—just 618 yards receiving—he didn't stay unemployed for long.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens agreed to give him a three-year deal on Friday.
Baltimore Ravens
The Crabtree deal is also a win for the Ravens, who had next to nothing at the receiver position prior to it. Mike Wallace led Baltimore wideouts with 748 yards receiving last season, and he's currently looking for work as a free agent.
While Crabtree wasn't the most productive receiver in 2017, he did find the end zone eight times, and he's two years removed from a 1,000-yard season. His addition upgrades Baltimore's passing attack.
Biggest Losers
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks have allowed their once-mighty defense to be systematically dismantled this offseason. They traded away Michael Bennett, released Richard Sherman and now have failed to re-sign Richardson. Seattle wanted to keep the defensive tackle they traded a second-round pick for last season, so this one hurts more than the departures Seattle allowed to happen.
"They gave me a better offer than Seattle did," Richardson said of his new team, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Part of Minnesota's offer is a chance to get to the Super Bowl. The Seahawks now must admit they're closer to a rebuild than a deep playoff run.
Bashaud Breeland
Cornerback Bashaud Breeland has spent the last four seasons with the Washington Redskins. While he hasn't been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, he's been a solid player. He was set to cash in via free agency this offseason.
The corner-needy Carolina Panthers were set to give Breeland a three-year, $24 million deal. However, Breeland failed his physical, and the Panthers nullified his contract on Friday.
"Breeland told ESPN he cut the heel of his left foot on March 4 while in the Dominican Republic, where a golf cart hit him in the back of his leg and reopened a wound first suffered in fourth grade," David Newton of ESPN.com explained.
Not only is Breeland's deal with the Panthers out the window, his injury may prevent him from getting a long-term deal elsewhere.
Roberto Aguayo
The signing of Sturgis probably isn't good news for fellow kicker Roberto Aguayo. The former second-round pick has been hoping to continue his NFL career since being released after his rookie season. He was signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Chargers earlier this year.
While the Chargers still may allow Aguayo to compete for a job, it's likely going to be difficult for him to win the starting role. In his one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aguayo made just 71.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and missed two extra points.
Move Grades
Vikings Add Richardson: A
Adding Richardson is a home run for a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Last year's first-ranked defense (275.9 yards per game allowed) now looks even more dominant.
Packers' Sign Fuller to an Offer Sheet: A
Brian Gutekunst's decision to ink Fuller to an offer sheet is a smart move that highlights the aggressive mentality he's brought to Green Bay. It was a win-win move, and though the Packers lost out on Fuller, he made sure the Bears had to give him a notable chunk of guaranteed money.
Texans Add Bademosi: C
This isn't a sexy move for the Texans, and Houston did give up a lot of money to make it. However, it is a solid one. Bademosi is one of the best special-teamers in the league and he does provide depth in the secondary.
Chargers Sign Sturgis: B-
Is adding a kicker exciting? No. Is it necessary? Absolutely. While kickers like Harrison Butker and Robbie Gould made over 90 percent of their field goals last season, an 81 percent career rate is nothing to sneeze at. It's certainly better than what the Chargers had last season.
Ravens Sign Crabtree: C+
While adding Crabtree does help the Ravens, Baltimore is giving up quite a bit of cash to bring him in. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth up to $21 million with $15 million over the first two years and $11 million guaranteed.
This deal pales in comparison to the ones signed by Sammy Watkins and Allen Robinson this offseason. However, it's a lot for a guy who will be 31 at the start of the 2018 season.
Eagles Release Vinny Curry: D
The Eagles released defensive lineman Vinny Curry on Friday in a cap-clearing move.
"It's difficult to part ways with a player like Vinny who has made an impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community," the Eagles said in a statement, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "We wish Vinny and his family all the best moving forward."
The move likely had to be done in order to clear cap space, and it makes some sense since Philadelphia acquired Bennett. However, it hurts that the Eagles couldn't find a way to retain a tremendous player or at least get something in return.
Patriots Add Adrian Clayborn: B
The Patriots did manage to produce 42 sacks in the regular season, but they didn't have a premier pass-rusher in 2017. While Adrian Clayborn isn't a premier sack-specialist, he was solid off the edge for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He had 9.5 sacks in 2017 and 14.0 sacks over the last two seasons.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots reached an agreement with Clayborn on Friday.
Patriots Add Jeremy Hill: C-
The Patriots also added running back Jeremy Hill on Friday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. However, this move isn't as attractive as Clayborn signing. This move will look great if Hill can return to rookie form (5.1 yards per carry). Hill has been a major disappointment over the last three seasons, and averaged just 3.1 yards per carry last year.
Hill is not a replacement for Dion Lewis.
Chiefs Add Chad Henne: A
The Kansas City Chiefs added quarterback Chad Henne on Friday, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. This is a smart move because it gives Patrick Mahomes a mentor who with plenty of experience backing up young signal-callers.
Impact of Friday's Activity
With the Bears matching Fuller's deal, the Packers could still be in the market for a cornerback. Players like E.J. Gaines and Adam Jones are still looking for work, and may find an opportunity in Green Bay.
Due to the failed physical, Breeland is still with the group of unemployed cornerbacks.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Richardson's deal with Minnesota is worth $8 million in base salary for one season. Another $3 million can be earned with incentives. This may, in turn, set the bar for the kind of deal teams are willing to offer free agent Ndamukong Suh.
That could be a disappointment for Suh, who earned more than $60 million for three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Suh isn't the only big-name defensive lineman on the open market now that the Eagles have parted ways with Curry. Expect him to garner a lot of attention now that he's available to sign by any team.
Curry produced 3.0 sacks on a rotational basis in 2017, and he has 22.0 sacks over the last five seasons. Expect him to land a hefty contract from a team in need at the end position.
The Patriots may not be one of those interested teams now that they've added Clayborn.
The signing of Crabtree could have a big impact on wide receivers still looking for work. That group currently includes Eric Decker, Terrelle Pryor, Jeremy Maclin and Kendall Wright. While Crabtree's deal isn't a bad one, it does put a damper on things if any of these guys were expecting to get a fat Watkins-like contract.
The Chiefs signing of Henne leaves the Jaguars without their veteran presence behind Blake Bortles.