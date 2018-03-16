NFL Free Agents 2018: Grades, Winners & Losers for Friday's Signings

1 of 4

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings kicked off the new league year with a pair of moves to solidify the quarterback position. Minnesota obviously inked Kirk Cousins to a three-year deal, making him the new starter but also added Trevor Siemian to be his backup.

On Friday, the team added a significant piece to its defense by adding Richardson. He's a versatile defensive lineman who can plug the middle in the run game, create interior pressure on the quarterback and occupy blockers. His presence should make edge-rushers like Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter even more dangerous.

Kyle Fulller

Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bears put the transition tag on cornerback Kyle Fuller. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Green Bay Packers signed Fuller to an offer sheet on Friday.

The Packers' signing of Fuller to an offer sheet puts Chicago in a bit of a predicament. It isn't a disastrous development for Chicago, though, as the plan all along was to parlay the transition tag into a long-term deal.

"Kyle is a player we value," general manager Ryan Pace said, via the team's official website. "This allows us to continue to work together on a long-term deal."

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Bears have agreed to match the offer. This means Fuller will get up to $56 million over the next four years and will get the long-term security of $18 million guaranteed.

Johnson Bademosi

Cornerback Johnson Bademosi was primarily a special-teams player with the New England Patriots last season. While he did see some time in the defensive secondary, he was merely a spot starter there. He was also one of the weak links in the Patriots defense in Super Bowl LII.

The Houston Texans signed Bademosi to a two-year deal on Friday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that deal is worth up to $6.5 million. That's not bad for a special-teamer and a backup.

Los Angeles Chargers

Kicking was a big issue for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. The team dealt with four different players at the position—Nick Novak, Travis Coons, Younghoe Koo and Nick Rose—but never found any dependability there.

The four kicker combined to make just nine of 19 attempts of 30 yards or longer.

Considering the Chargers narrowly missed the postseason and that four of L.A.'s seven losses were by three points or less, one has to think that a reliable kicker could have changed the course of the season.

On Friday, the Chargers signed a veteran kicker who, when healthy, is fairly reliable. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, they added Caleb Sturgis. A hip injury ended Sturgis' 2017 season after just one game, but he was more than serviceable in the four years prior.

Sturgis has made 81.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 97.2 percent of his extra-point attempts over the course of his career.

Michael Crabtree

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree was released by the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, likely to make room for free-agent addition Jordy Nelson. Though Crabtree is coming off a down year—just 618 yards receiving—he didn't stay unemployed for long.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens agreed to give him a three-year deal on Friday.

Baltimore Ravens

The Crabtree deal is also a win for the Ravens, who had next to nothing at the receiver position prior to it. Mike Wallace led Baltimore wideouts with 748 yards receiving last season, and he's currently looking for work as a free agent.

While Crabtree wasn't the most productive receiver in 2017, he did find the end zone eight times, and he's two years removed from a 1,000-yard season. His addition upgrades Baltimore's passing attack.