Drew Brees Rumors: Vikings, 'QB-Needy Teams' Have Contacted Saints QB

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Quarterback Drew Brees is a New Orleans institution as the face of the Saints, but other teams have reportedly inquired about his availability.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Minnesota Vikings called about Brees. Pelissero noted Minnesota's "plan going into the day was to engage agents for all their QB options."

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, "other QB-needy teams" also called regarding Brees, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, per Spotrac.

It may be a long shot for any team outside of the Saints, though, as Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted the quarterback "has said repeatedly that he has no interest in leaving New Orleans."

Smith granted the "most likely scenario is that Brees's agent uses those other offers to get the Saints to sweeten their offer a little bit."

Still, Brees' pedigree alone makes the call worthwhile for teams looking for quarterbacks. He is an 11-time Pro Bowler and captured Super Bowl XLIV MVP honors in New Orleans' victory over Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

He has led the league in passing yards seven times during his tenure the Saints spanning from 2006 through 2017, doing so as recently as 2016 (5,208 passing yards). While he is 39 years old, the Purdue product was still effective last season with 4,334 passing yards, 23 touchdown throws and only eight interceptions for a New Orleans team that won the NFC South.

From Minnesota's perspective, it needs a reliable signal-caller with Sam Bradford, Teddy Bridgewater and Case Keenum all ticketed for free agency this offseason. It is in win-now mode with a defense that finished first in the league in yards and points allowed in 2017, but the ceiling is limited without an effective quarterback.

While Kirk Cousins remains a possibility for the Vikings, Brees is a future Hall of Famer and was worth checking on Monday.