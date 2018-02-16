Peyton Manning Reportedly Being Pursued as NFL Analyst by Fox, ESPN

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Should he want to transition to a career in broadcasting, Peyton Manning will have his pick of destinations.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Friday that ESPN and Fox are strongly pursuing Manning but that the 14-time Pro Bowler "has been reluctant" to the idea of becoming a television analyst.

According to Marchand, Fox has been interested in hiring Manning dating back to last year, but ESPN appears to be making a stronger push as the network looks for a replacement for Jon Gruden.

James Andrew Miller, who co-authored the ESPN oral history Those Guys Have All the Fun, reported in September 2015 that Gruden had been ESPN's highest-paid employee, with an annual salary of $6.5 million. Gruden left to return to coaching with the Oakland Raiders.

Marchand spoke to a source who said ESPN is prepared to "back up the truck" in terms of paying what it would take to entice Manning to move into broadcasting.

Ultimately, no amount of money may be enough to get Manning to become an on-air analyst. The MMQB's Peter King reported in October "most people in football" believe Manning's future lies in an executive role with an NFL team.

In an interview with King, the legendary quarterback addressed the potential of taking a front office position, similar to how John Elway became the Denver Broncos' general manager.

"It certainly could be a possibility," Manning said. "I know John didn't take his job with the Broncos until he was 50 years old. He had stopped playing for 12 years at that point. … I'm 41 years old and it's my second season out, so people like to make that comparison but it is such an individual thing."

Manning added he "will always be close to the game" whatever the next step is in his career.

Related

    Panthers Interim GM Reinstated After Investigation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Panthers Interim GM Reinstated After Investigation

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: McCarron Will Officially Be Free Agent

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: McCarron Will Officially Be Free Agent

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    McCarron Will Get Paid More This Year Than Dalton

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McCarron Will Get Paid More This Year Than Dalton

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Bears CB Fuller Won't Return to Chicago

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bears CB Fuller Won't Return to Chicago

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report