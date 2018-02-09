The Ideal Offseason Trade Scenario for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Everyone in the NFL is available for the right price. More often than not, the holdup comes from teams not being willing to pay the price.

This doesn't stop every general manager from searching for potential upgrades to their current rosters. Each team has an opportunity to make a trade or two throughout the offseason and improve in inferior areas.

Organizations should leap at those opportunities and not look back. The NFL isn't static; either a team is getting better or worse. There's no in-between.

The Washington Redskins weren't afraid to make a significant deal to acquire quarterback Alex Smith, and the Philadelphia Eagles' deadline acquisition of Jay Ajayi helped them win a Super Bowl.

Others should be so bold, because there's an ideal trade scenario out there for every team.

Ideal doesn't mean unrealistic. The Green Bay Packers aren't trading Aaron Rodgers for another franchise's castoffs. Each of the following scenarios serves as an attempt to stay within the realm of possibility. For example, no interdivisional swaps are included. Legitimate reasons why a team would move each of the following players are mentioned as well.

Everyone, let's make a deal.