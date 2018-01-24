Baker Mayfield Says Browns Would Be Getting 'Winner' If They Draft Him No. 1

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Former Oklahoma quarterback and expected first-round pick Baker Mayfield made his pitch to the Cleveland Browns to pick him No. 1 overall during an interview on the The Bull and The Fox show (h/t Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan):

"They're getting a winner. They're getting somebody that's gonna turn their franchise around. They're getting somebody that no matter what happens, no matter what anybody else on the outside thinks of that franchise, I'm gonna put belief and I'm gonna put new life into that. I'll do everything I can to win. Everything for my team and the coaching staff. They're gonna get the biggest competitor they've ever seen. That's what I brought to OU and that's what I believed in."

Mayfield certainly boasts an impressive resume.

The Oklahoma quarterback won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff, throwing for 4,627 sides, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 70.5 percent of his passes.

It was his second straight season with at least 3,900 passing yards and 40 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws.

Despite his excellent play since emerging as Oklahoma's starting quarterback in the 2015 season, however, the conversation for the top overall pick has generally centered on quarterbacks like Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen and running back Saquon Barkley.

Mayfield—perhaps because he's on the shorter side for a quarterback and perhaps because of questions about his maturity—has found himself slipping further down many mock drafts. B/R's Matt Miller had him going No. 13 overall to Washington in his latest mock, for instance, which is also where ESPN Insider Mel Kiper Jr. had him coming off the board.

As Miller wrote: "NFL teams will have to debate where to slot Mayfield in this draft class. He's unconventional in terms of playing style and size as a sub-6'2" quarterback. But you can't ignore his playmaking ability and his accurate, on-time passing. Some believe he could be drafted in the top handful of picks, which is possible, but my intel says he's more likely off the board between picks No. 12 and 20."

The NFL Network's Charlie Casserly said Mayfield is better coming out of college than Jared Goff was in 2016 when he was the top overall pick in the draft.

And Denver Broncos president John Elway was impressed with what he's seen of Mayfield at Senior Bowl practices.

"He’s a guy that competes," Elway noted, per Troy E. Renck of Denver's ABC 7. "He comes out here and throws the ball very well. He’s got a strong arm. He throws with good anticipation. He’s had a good couple of days. We wanted to have an opportunity to get to meet him. Obviously we’ve seen what everyone else has, the type of player that he is. To be able to be around him and get to know him a little bit was important."

The Broncos, it should be noted, hold the No. 5 pick and suffered through a season of Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler at quarterback. They'll likely be one of the teams considering Mayfield and evaluating every aspect of his ability and personality.

And Mayfield is prepared to prove that his maturity issues of the past are overblown and won't be an issue going forward.

"[I want to show] the type of guy I am," he told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "Everybody wants to portray the bad boy, the Johnny Manziel stuff, but I love the game of football. There's no doubt about that. Emotional player. I'll do anything it takes to win. I love being around my teammates and I love leading and having responsibility."