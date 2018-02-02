Ranking Top 10 NFL Touchdown Celebrations of 2017

0 of 11

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Before the 2017 season, the NFL relaxed its celebration rules to allow group touchdown demonstrations. Players could also use the football as a prop or go to the ground in jubilation.

The decision went against the "no fun league" connotation of the past. The pullback on whistles for creative post-touchdown presentations gave new life to the game.

Some teams choreographed brilliant acts while other clubs played it safe.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles came up with some of the most imaginative ideas, and their joyous moments are part of the top 10 TD celebrations.

Who stole the show after reaching the end zone in 2017? We'll start with honorable mentions, which include a surprise entry. When it comes to teamwork, creativity and choreography, several celebrations checked all the boxes—others presented relatable charades.