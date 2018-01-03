The Unheralded Building Block for Every NFL Team's Future

30 of 32

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield was a place where hope went to die in 2017.

It was easy to dream on Doug Martin making a triumphant return from his suspension. But then Martin averaged only 2.9 yards per carry. His baffling six-year career now has two 1,400-plus-yard rushing seasons scattered among four with less than 500 yards.

Jacquizz Rodgers wasn't able to do much either, and averaged only 3.8 yards per carry. Mercifully, Peyton Barber gave the Buccaneers' rushing offense a heartbeat and hope going forward.

A second-year running back who went undrafted in 2016, Barber piled up 418 yards from scrimmage over just the final five games of 2017. The highlight of his season came in Week 13, when he went off for 102 rushing yards against the Green Bay Packers and added 41 yards as a receiver. Then in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions, Barber showed how easily he can dart away from would-be tacklers, with 50 of his 58 rushing yards coming after contact, per PFF.

The Buccaneers will likely release Martin, because that's what usually happens to fading running backs heading into their age-29 season who are set to make $6.75 million. They'll surely add to their backfield either through free agency or the draft, but Barber enters the offseason as the favorite to start in 2018, and he has the talent to hold onto that job.