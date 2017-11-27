Fantasy Football Week 13: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Week 12 of the NFL fantasy football season is just about over, and we'll soon reach the regular-season finale in Week 13.

While not all leagues' regular season ends on Week 13, it's generally looked at as so.

Week 13 will also welcome back Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, who hasn't played since December 21, 2014.

It's been a while.

Heading into the regular-season finale, it's important to get any leg up you can, and that process starts on the waiver wire.

Below is analysis for every potential waiver wire addition as well as the top-50 flex rankings. Waiver wire players will be in order of position, followed by alphabetical order.

Check it out.

Top Additions

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (owned in 8 percent of leagues)

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Although his appearance was brief, Garoppolo made quite the impression in a short amount of time.

Late in the fourth quarter of the 49ers loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback C.J. Beathard was injured and forced from the game, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This forced Garoppolo into action.

On just two passes, Garoppolo managed to hit wide receiver Louis Murphy for a touchdown.

We've been waiting for a Jimmy G debut.

Like most players, though, should they suit up the next week, plans will change. The same applies here to Garoppolo.

The 49ers seem adamant about getting Beathard on the field, so we shall see.

Should Jimmy G play, get him on your bench, and let's see what happens.

Case Keenum, QB, Minnesota Vikings (owned in 46 percent of leagues)

At this point in the season, it's a mystery why we still count Keenum out.

For the past four weeks, Keenum has thrown for over 280 yards and has thrown multiple touchdowns in three of those four.

At this point, he's more than just a simple matchup play.

At the very least, Keenum belongs on your roster. He's surrounded by an immense amount of talent at the skill positions, so that also helps.

Keenum faces the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, a prime opportunity to put up more points for your fantasy team.

Get him on your roster.

Peyton Barber/Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, Bucs running back Doug Martin suffered a concussion in Week 12.

Following the injury to Martin, Barber was the running back who had the most notoriety.

While he may not have lit up the stat sheet in terms of carries or yards, he did have his two touchdowns.

Now, should Martin miss time, this running back situation could get a little tricky.

Historically, when Martin is out, it's been all Rodgers.

But with Barber's performance, we might need to wait and see.

Does Rodgers get the bulk of the work with Barber getting goal-line carries?

Let's see what the practice reports offer and go from there.

Of course, should Martin play, this plan is all for not.

Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos (owned in 35% of leagues)

Although Week 12 wasn't the week we were hoping for when it came to Booker's production (33 total yards on eight touches), there is still hope.

Booker still had more carries than fellow running back C.J. Anderson and, come on, the Broncos were down in this game and had to abandon the run.

Don't give up on him yet.

Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots (owned in 50 percent of leagues)

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Any time you try to solve the New England running back situation, you're never going to be right.

Currently, the Patriots sport Burkhead, Dion Lewis, James White and Mike Gillislee.

Out of all of them, Gillislee is the only one we basically have figured out—he never plays.

Other than that, it's a coin flip.

That's honestly how it's going to be on a week-to-week basis.

Pick up Burkhead, but expect some headaches.

Rod Smith, RB, Dallas Cowboys (owned in 14 of leagues)

Without running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have been terrible. They haven't won and Prescott hasn't thrown a touchdown.

But in Week 12, Smith gave some extra hope to the backfield.

Prior to that, Alfred Morris was able to put up some decent numbers, but Smith, a player the team does like a fair amount, scored a touchdown.

He had just 11 touches, but should Dallas find themselves in a game where they're not getting absolutely torched, Smith could have an even bigger role.

Pick him up.

Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns (owned in 40 percent of leagues)

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As mentioned at the top of this article, Gordon is on his way back.

While that will hurt Coleman's value potentially, it's fair to say that Gordon will likely not be the incredibly elite wide receiving talent we saw back in 2014 right off the bat.

Every time I've explained Coleman, it's been the same message and it will continue to be: the Browns stink. They'll be trailing a lot. Coleman is good. He's fast. He'll catch the ball. Garbage time.

Follow this advice for all Browns pass-catchers, including Coleman, Gordon and even running back Duke Johnson.

Dontrelle Inman, WR, Chicago Bears (owned in 9 percent of leagues)

Nothing is glamorous when it comes to the Bears receiving corps.

However, someone needs to catch the ball.

And that guy is Inman.

Now, let me say this: if you're in a PPR league, that is where Inman will shine.

In a blowout loss in Week 12 at the Philadelphia Eagles, Inman saw nine targets and caught four.

Over the last four weeks of the fantasy football season, Inman and the Bears will go up against the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

There is plenty of exploitable matchups there.

Again, PPR league players: get Inman on your roster.

Zay Jones, WR, Buffalo Bills (owned in 14 percent of leagues)

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Like the Bears, it's difficult to trust the Bills pass-catchers.

With that said, the Bills are down to the nitty-gritty at the position with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin set to miss some time.

In Week 12, against a weak Kansas City Chiefs defense, Jones, predictably, scored a touchdown.

With quarterback Tyrod Taylor dealing with a lot of internal issues with the team appearing to have little-to-no confidence in him, he'll be playing with a vengeance every week to prove them wrong. Of course, I'm not sure about the for a fact, but it's common sense.

Jones had a nice college pedigree coming into the NFL, so maybe now, late in the season, we see something emerge from him.

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, Oakland Raiders (owned in 4 percent of leagues)

Like a lot of waiver wire pickups, this potential acquisition is based solely on what happened to the guys ahead of Patterson in the depth chart: Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper.

Crabtree was ejected early in the game for fighting and Cooper was, literally, knocked out cold on a tackle by Broncos safety Darian Stewart.

This is total speculation, but it's possible Crabtree could face a suspension and Cooper could miss some time.

Should that happen, it's next man up.

That man is Patterson, who caught three passes for over 70 yards in Week 12.

Short-term pickup.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams (owned in 1 percent of leagues)

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Without fellow wide receiver Robert Woods, this was Reynolds' game to shine.

While he may not have stuffed the stat sheet (four receptions for 37 yards), Reynolds did make his way into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

This one is simple: as long as Woods as out, Reynolds is a viable flex play. When Woods returns, Reynolds is no longer a relevant member of your fantasy team.

Use him while you can!

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (owned in 25 percent of leagues)

Since coming back from injury, Westbrook appears to be the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars and quarterback Blake Bortles.

That continued in Week 12 when he saw 10 targets his way.

This is simple: he keeps getting targets—he's more likely to produce.

Westbrook is a solid PPR play moving forward.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Arizona Cardinals (owned in 1 percent of leagues)

Norm Hall/Getty Images

I've got to admit, after his Week 11 success, I thought Seals-Jones was a flash in the pan.

Totally understand all of the college pedigree from his time at Texas A&M, but let's face it—no one thought he was going to produce yet again.

Well, he did in Week 12, catching four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

He and quarterback Blaine Gabbert seem to be on the same page.

Seals-Jones deserves to be fantasy rosters.

Also, according to Cardinals inside Darren Urban, fellow tight end Jermaine Gresham was throwing punches along with Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

That could be some extra discipline there.

It seems Seals-Jones is the TE1 for the Cardinals moving forward.

Julius Thomas, TE, Miami Dolhins (owned in 27 percent of leagues)

Going up against the New England Patriots on the road, the Dolphins were bound to get slaughtered.

And they did, by 18.

In the process, the Dolphins were forced to throw the ball and Thomas saw some benefits of that: he caught five passes on six target for 52 yards.

In Week 13, Thomas has a chance to repeat similar success: he'll get to do battle with the Denver Broncos who give up the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends and ranked 27th in DVOA through Week 11 against the position.

Need to stream a tight end? Thomas is your guy.

Week 13 Flex Rankings and Projected Points (Standard Leagues)

1. Le'Veon Bell (17)

2. Leonard Fournette (17)

3. Todd Gurley (16)

4. Brandin Cooks (16)

5. Kareem Hunt (15)

6. Alvin Kamara (15)

7. LeSean McCoy (14)

8. Mark Ingram (14)

9. Melvin Gordon (14)

10. Adam Thielen (13)

11. Jordan Howard (13)

12. Antonio Brown (13)

13. Doug Baldwin (12)

14. Julio Jones (12)

15. A.J. Green (11)

16. Michael Thomas (11)

17. Samaje Perine (10)

18. Keenan Allen (10)

19. Jamaal Williams (10)

20. Devonta Freeman (10)

21. Carlos Hyde (9)

22. Lamara Miller (9)

23. DeMarco Murray (9)

24. Christian McCaffrey (9)

25. Tyreek Hill (9)

26. Mike Evans (9)

27. DeAndre Hopkins (9)

28. Joe Mixon (9)

29. Alfred Morris (9)

30. Jerick McKinnon (9)

31. Jay Ajayi (9)

32. Devin Funchess (9)

33. Jarvis Landry (9)

34. Alshon Jeffery (9)

35. Rob Gronkowski (9)

36. Zach Ertz (9)

37. Travis Kelce (8)

38. Alex Collins (8)

39. Demaryius Thomas (8)

40. Robby Anderson (8)

41. Latavius Murray (7)

42. Stefon Diggs (7)

43. Davante Adams (7)

44. Evan Engram (7)

45. Golden Tate (7)

46. Duke Johnson (7)

47. Matt Forte (7)

48. Cooper Kupp (7)

49. Corey Davis (7)

50. Dez Bryant (7)

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, Yahoo and Football Outsiders.