Fantasy Football Week 12 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 13

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Before we dive into the Week 12 picks, let's take a look back at Week 11 and see who came up big and who crawled into a hole.

If a player I recommended finished inside weekly starter territory (the top 12 quarterbacks, tight ends and defenses, top 24 running backs and top 36 wide receivers), I'm calling that a win.

Jay Cutler, QB, Miami Dolphins (83 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions, 1 rushing yard, QB28): This is the second time I've made the mistake of trusting Jay Cutler as a fantasy starter in 2017. It will also be the last—injury or no. LOSS

Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (154 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 4 rushing yards, QB25): I could blame the nasty weather in Cleveland for this one. Instead I think I'll just go ahead and blame the nastiness that is Blake Bortles. LOSS

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants (205 passing yards, 5 rushing yards, QB27): You ever get the feeling it just isn't going to be your day? I'm starting to have that feeling about the Week 11 calls. Things are starting to get pretty ugly. LOSS

Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots (5 carries, 16 yards, 4 receptions, 21 yards, RB37): This is an object lesson in the dangers in trusting any Patriots tailback in fantasy football. Even in a big win, Burkhead was barely used. LOSS

Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins (7 carries, 4 yards, 1 catch, 10 yards, RB59): I will now begin working on the invention of a time machine, so I can go back and change the Week 11 recommendations. Because so far these have been legitimately awful. LOSS

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers (18 carries, 57 yards, 4 receptions, 38 yards, RB21): The Packers got rolled and Williams hardly shined, but he at least cracked the top 24 and got me off the skids for the week. WIN

Dontrelle Inman, WR, Chicago Bears (3 receptions, 43 yards, WR50): Being the No. 1 wide receiver for an NFL team is of little use to fantasy owners if said NFL team is terrible at the whole passing the football thing. LOSS

Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (5 catches, 45 yards, WR40): That nasty weather in Cleveland may well have been the deciding factor in this one, as this was easily Lee's worst stat line in the better part of a month. LOSS

Terrance Williams, WR, Dallas Cowboys (4 receptions, 35 yards, WR48): The Dallas offense has completely fallen apart without Tyron Smith on the field. I'll confess I underestimated just how badly his absence would affect the passing game. LOSS

Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills (3 receptions, 27 yards, TE20): The debut of the Nathan Peterman era was also probably the end of the Nathan Peterman era. His Week 11 performance against the Chargers more or less mirrors mine in this column last week. LOSS

Tyler Kroft, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (2 catches, 12 yards, 1 touchdown, TE12): Kroft found the end zone against a Denver defense that's struggled to defend tight ends, but I'll confess I was hoping for a bit more than two grabs for 12 yards. WIN

Arizona Cardinals Defense/Special Teams (357 yards allowed, 31 points allowed, 1 interception, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, D/ST19): The Cardinals getting rolled by the Tom Savage-led Houston Texans sums up this dumpster fire of a week quite nicely. LOSS

WEEK 10 TOTAL: 2/12 (.167)

There's no excuse whatsoever for this. It was a miserable, absolute failure of a week. My worst of the year and then some.

I Peterman'd. I Kizer'd.

I Cleveland-ed.

All there is to do now though is dust myself off, shake off the loss and get back after it.

SEASON TOTAL: 60/132 (.455)