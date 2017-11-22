Each MLB Team's Nightmare 2017-18 Offseason Scenario

6 of 6

Atlanta Braves: Trading young talent

Hey, broken-record alert.

The Atlanta Braves have the best farm system in baseball, per Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter. The future is bright, but the present could entail more losing.

The Braves can afford to be patient, with the Washington Nationals likely to lose Bryce Harper to a ludicrous free-agent contract after 2018 and the New York Mets, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies all in various states of transition.

Now is the time to nurture the likes of outfielder Ronald Acuna and left-hander Kolby Allard, stud prospects who could soon join shortstop Dansby Swanson and second baseman Ozzie Albies at the highest level.

Miami Marlins: Trading Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich

The Giancarlo Stanton rumors make sense for Miami, which is trying to shed payroll under a new ownership group led by Derek Jeter.

Outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich have also floated through the rumor mill, with Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reporting the A's were interested.

Ozuna and Yelich don't have Stanton's eye-melting power, but they're both under 30 and relatively inexpensive. If someone offers a ridiculous overpay in prospects, it might be worth considering.

Otherwise, these are two building blocks Jeter and Co. should keep around as they construct their vision in South Beach.

New York Mets: Getting any bad news on their pitchers' health

The offseason isn't generally a time when injuries hit, but you never know with the New York Mets' snakebitten rotation.

Last season, a slew of injuries decimated New York's starting corps and torpedoed any chance of contention.

Now, as we get closer to spring, the Queens faithful will hold their breath and hope Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler and maybe even Matt Harvey arrive to camp healthy and intact.

Philadelphia Phillies: Overpaying because they can

In addition to exciting young talent in the minors and at the big league level, the Philadelphia Phillies have a ton of payroll flexibility. They've got just $6.35 million committed for 2018, per Spotrac, and another $19.2 million in projected arbitration salaries, per MLB Trade Rumors.

That means they could splurge on any number of high-end free agents, which is fine in theory.

What the rebuilding Phils must avoid is an albatross overpay for the sake of it. Say, giving $200 million to Eric Hosmer or J.D. Martinez.

They've finally gotten out from under the bad money that ended their last era of success. There's no need to repeat the mistake.

Washington Nationals: Failing to upgrade the bullpen

The Washington Nationals boosted their bullpen in 2017 by acquiring Ryan Madson, Brandon Kintzler and Sean Doolittle.

Kintzler is a free agent, along with Oliver Perez, Matt Albers and Joe Blanton. Last year, Washington rolled into the season with a suspect 'pen and upgraded at the trade deadline.

This season, with Bryce Harper, left-hander Gio Gonzalez and second baseman Daniel Murphy all entering their contract years, the Nats can't mess around.

This may be their last chance for a while to advance past the division series and challenge for the franchise's first Commissioner's Trophy.

Re-upping some or all of the above free agents and adding a late-inning ace such as Wade Davis or Greg Holland would make that goal more attainable.

All statistics and contract information courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.