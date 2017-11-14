Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Week 11 shouldn't hit any fantasy players too hard, with the bye teams—the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers—hardly brimming with elite fantasy options between them.

Below, we'll break down the week's PPR flex rankings.

Week 11 PPR Flex Rankings

1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

4. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

9. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

10. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

11. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

14. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

16. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

17. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

18. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

19. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

20. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

22. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

23. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

24. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

25. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

26. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

27. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

28. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

29. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

30. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

31. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

32. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

33. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

34. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

35. *Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

36. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

37. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

38. Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens

39. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

40. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

41. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

42. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

43. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

44. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

45. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons



46. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

47. James White, RB, New England Patriots

48. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills

49. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

50. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Analysis

Is Robert Woods for real?

In the past two weeks, he's caught 12 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Let's be honest—that touchdown production isn't sustainable. But there are reasons to believe he can remain a solid flex option.

First of all, he has five or more receptions in five of his last seven games. He has 50 or more receiving yards in seven games this year. And the Rams' explosive passing game—led by breakout star Jared Goff—has the ability to maintain the fantasy value of multiple targets.

Should you bet on Woods' producing at the ridiculous level he has in the past two games? Absolutely not. Should he be on your flex radar? Absolutely.

Davante Adams hasn't seemed all that bothered by Brett Hundley's playing quarterback. In the past two weeks, he has 12 receptions for 143 yards and a score. Jordy Nelson, on the other hand, has seven receptions for 55 yards in those contests.

Nelson had a special connection with Aaron Rodgers. It doesn't appear that has translated with Hundley now under center. Adams, on the other hand, should be on your WR2 and flex radar with Hundley at the helm. His value hasn't taken much of a hit, if any at all.

How hot is Alvin Kamara right now? In the past two games alone, he has 11 receptions, 290 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. And while he's posted those numbers, his running mate, Mark Ingram, has rushed 37 times for three scores.

Both Saints running backs have to be considered RB1s in all formats at this point. That is not a sentence you probably expected to read coming into the season.

You won't see Alfred Morris on the rankings this week. Why? Because the Philadelphia Eagles are giving up just 66.4 rushing yards per week—fewest in the NFL—and have allowed just four rushing touchdowns. The most rushing yards they've allowed to an opposing running back was the 81 they gave up to Kareem Hunt in Week 2. No other individual running back has eclipsed 40 rushing yards against the Eagles in a game this season.

For running backs to have fantasy success against the Eagles, they need to be viable receivers out of the backfield. For his career, Morris has averaged 0.59 catches and 4.4 receiving yards per game. That's...not good. Expect Morris to have a rough week against the Eagles' vaunted defensive line.