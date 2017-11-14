    Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammates Josh Hill #89 of the New Orleans Saints and Larry Warford #67 of the New Orleans Saints after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter on November 12, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    Week 11 shouldn't hit any fantasy players too hard, with the bye teams—the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers—hardly brimming with elite fantasy options between them.

    Below, we'll break down the week's PPR flex rankings.

             

    Week 11 PPR Flex Rankings

    HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans catches a pass against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans 20-14. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    4. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    5. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    8. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

    9. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    10. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

    11. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    13. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    14. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    16. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    17. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

    18. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    19. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    20. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    21. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

    22. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

    23. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

    24. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

    25. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    26. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

    27. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    28. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    29. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

    30. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    31. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

    32. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

    33. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

    34. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

    35. *Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

    36. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

    37. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

    38. Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    39. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

    40. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    41. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    42. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    43. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    44. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    45. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    46. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    47. James White, RB, New England Patriots

    48. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills

    49. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    50. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings

                 

    Analysis

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a ninety four yard pass play touchdown during the second half of game against the Houston Texans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, Cali
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Is Robert Woods for real?

    In the past two weeks, he's caught 12 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Let's be honest—that touchdown production isn't sustainable. But there are reasons to believe he can remain a solid flex option.

    First of all, he has five or more receptions in five of his last seven games. He has 50 or more receiving yards in seven games this year. And the Rams' explosive passing game—led by breakout star Jared Goff—has the ability to maintain the fantasy value of multiple targets.

    Should you bet on Woods' producing at the ridiculous level he has in the past two games? Absolutely not. Should he be on your flex radar? Absolutely.

    Davante Adams hasn't seemed all that bothered by Brett Hundley's playing quarterback. In the past two weeks, he has 12 receptions for 143 yards and a score. Jordy Nelson, on the other hand, has seven receptions for 55 yards in those contests.

    Nelson had a special connection with Aaron Rodgers. It doesn't appear that has translated with Hundley now under center. Adams, on the other hand, should be on your WR2 and flex radar with Hundley at the helm. His value hasn't taken much of a hit, if any at all.

    How hot is Alvin Kamara right now? In the past two games alone, he has 11 receptions, 290 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. And while he's posted those numbers, his running mate, Mark Ingram, has rushed 37 times for three scores.

    Both Saints running backs have to be considered RB1s in all formats at this point. That is not a sentence you probably expected to read coming into the season.

    You won't see Alfred Morris on the rankings this week. Why? Because the Philadelphia Eagles are giving up just 66.4 rushing yards per week—fewest in the NFL—and have allowed just four rushing touchdowns. The most rushing yards they've allowed to an opposing running back was the 81 they gave up to Kareem Hunt in Week 2. No other individual running back has eclipsed 40 rushing yards against the Eagles in a game this season.

    For running backs to have fantasy success against the Eagles, they need to be viable receivers out of the backfield. For his career, Morris has averaged 0.59 catches and 4.4 receiving yards per game. That's...not good. Expect Morris to have a rough week against the Eagles' vaunted defensive line.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Power Rankings for Week 11

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam May Have Finally Turned the Corner

      Sean Tomlinson
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jerry Jones: Cowboys Rumors 'Laughable'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      ICYMI: #NoScript Ep. 5 with Marshawn

      noscript
      via Facebook