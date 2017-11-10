Fantasy Football Week 10 Workload Watch

1 of 8

David Goldman/Associated Press

Week 9 Workload Distribution

Devonta Freeman : 68.3% snaps, 11 carries, 46 yards, 0 TD, 5 targets, 4 receptions, 18 yards, 0 TD

: 68.3% snaps, 11 carries, 46 yards, 0 TD, 5 targets, 4 receptions, 18 yards, 0 TD Tevin Coleman: 31.7% snaps, 5 carries, 5 yards, 0 TD, 2 targets, 1 reception, 19 yards, 1 TD

Based on many of your comments over the last few days, the concern for Freeman has reached a fever pitch. Despite a snap advantage over Coleman in every game this season, Freeman has just one 100-yard rushing effort and two games with at least 100 total yards. He also hasn't hit 100 yards from scrimmage since Week 3. Freeman also hasn't been in the end zone since Week 4 and has yet to catch a TD this season. He hasn't had more than 12 carries in the last four games.

Even though Freeman rushed for at least 100 yards just twice last season, he found the end zone 11 times on the ground and twice as a receiver. He also finished with seven games of at least 100 total yards, and his longest streak without a TD was two games. After a top-five PPR RB finish in 2016, Freeman is No. 14 in that category at 14.2 fantasy points per game through nine weeks despite a 114-63 advantage in carries over Tevin Coleman.

Meanwhile, Coleman has been solid in a similar role to what he had in 2016, but he's scoring fewer touchdowns: He has one so far this year after managing eight in 2016. He's the No. 23 PPR RB at 10.7 fantasy points per game, and his 63 carries put him on pace to exceed the 118 he got in 2016. He's 15 receptions away from matching the 31 he had last year, although he did that in just 13 games and piled up 421 yards. This year, he has just 198 yards on 16 receptions and 24 targets. In the last four games, he has just three receptions for 45 yards and a TD on five targets.

Regression was expected for both players, yet the lack of scoring is alarming. Freeman and Coleman combined for 28 red-zone targets and 71 red-zone carries. With a total of seven red-zone targets and 24 red-zone carries, they are on pace to finish with just 14 red-zone targets and 48 red-zone carries.

That drop-off in scoring opportunities is the major difference between the two seasons. While predicting TDs on a weekly basis is a bit of guesswork, those scores are tougher to come by when the chances are cut down by such a significant margin.