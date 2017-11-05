Dak Prescott, Cowboys Beat Alex Smith, Chiefs as Cole Beasley Catches 2 TDs

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys celebrated their past Sunday, running a pregame tribute to former quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the next 60 minutes, the Cowboys got a glimpse at their future. It's pretty good.

Dak Prescott threw two touchdowns to Cole Beasley, and Ezekiel Elliott fell just short of his fourth straight 100-yard rushing game, as the Cowboys pulled away in the second half for a 28-17 victory over the Chiefs.

Prescott, coming off his worst passing performance of the season, was back in fine form Sunday. The second-year passer completed 21 of his 33 passes for 249 yards, and he added another 27 and a touchdown on the ground.

Terrance Williams was on the receiving end of a game-high nine passes for 141 yards. Dez Bryant added 73 yards on six receptions, and Beasley had a six-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and a seven-yard score in the fourth. Bryant left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Elliott, who was granted an administrative stay of his six-game suspension this week, had 93 yards on 27 carries. The Chiefs did a nice job of bottling him up for short gains, but Elliott was able to continually milk the clock and keep Dallas in possession. The Cowboys finished the game with a little more than 31 minutes.

Billed as a matchup of two of the NFL's elite runners, the Cowboys did a nice job of keeping Kareem Hunt at bay. Hunt finished the game with 37 yards on nine carries and had 24 more on four receptions.

The rookie has now been held under 100 rushing yards in four straight games and under 100 total yards in consecutive contests. He also has not scored a touchdown since Week 3.

The Chiefs offense was instead led by their passing game, with Alex Smith throwing for 263 yards and two touchdowns. While still having a stellar season, Smith has come back to earth a bit from his MVP-level first month. His streak of 287 attempts without an interception ended in the fourth quarter as Kansas City was attempting to come back from a two-score deficit.

Smith's mark nonetheless broke a record previously held by Bernie Kosar for the most attempts without an interception to start a season.

Travis Kelce hauled in seven passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, marking his third straight game with a score. Tyreek Hill also hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass on his way to a two-catch, 64-yard performance.

The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games after their 5-0 start. Their defensive deficiencies are no longer being propped up by the high-powered offense that led them to that five-game streak. Kansas City still has a strong offense but one that is more typically aligned with its previous performance.

The Cowboys are now 5-3 at the halfway mark of their season, but their future outlook will be heavily dependent on Elliott's status. A panel of federal judges will hear Elliott's request for an injunction this week, as it appears the saga regarding his suspension will reach its conclusion.

If Elliott's motion is granted, he will be able to play the remainder of the season. If it is not, the Cowboys will stare into an uncertain six-week stretch.

Dallas travels to Atlanta to play the Falcons next Sunday. The Chiefs are off next week before playing the New York Giants on Nov. 19.